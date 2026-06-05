Men by Kenneth Meeks Starting A Business In Today’s World Has Become Painfully Stressful Chazz Scott Offers the Mental Tools You Need to Become a Successful Entrepreneur







The American Institute of Stress released research from Bayes Business School on the daily stress levels of self-employed entrepreneurs compared to those employed at a company. Among the findings, business owners reported 24% higher stress than those gainfully employed. It’s a recurring issue as old as time. At the 2023 XCEL Summit for Men (then known as the Black Men XCEL Summit), Chazz Scott, author and mindset coach for Supra Mentem, sat down with BLACK ENTERPRISE Deputy Chief Content Officer Alisa Gumbs to spotlight the importance of inner well-being and peaceful mental health. And the strategy he suggested to become a successful leader back then still resonates today.



As we gear up for the 10th anniversary of the XCEL Summit for Men, BE reminds young Black men that those tools will improve your quality of life. Scott says in this short clip from a previous Spotlight series that success has changed. It’s not having the big house anymore; it’s having inner peace and well-being because without it, you can’t reach success — let alone sustain it.

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