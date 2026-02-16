News by Sharelle B. McNair Nicki Minaj’s Infamous Chicken Wing Bling Designer Plucks Support Amid MAGA Support The Taiwanese-American jewelry designer says the piece is being auctioned because “as an artist of color, it matters to me how my work is remembered.”







Jewelry designer ONCH, who crafted Nicki Minaj’s famous pink fried chicken wing chain is auctioning off the piece to benefit the American Civil Liberties Association in protest of her former client’s new MAGA stance, Page Six reports.

The Taiwanese-American immigrant says the piece is being auctioned because “as an artist of color, it matters to me how my work is remembered.” The memorable one-piece chicken chain first appeared on the “Pink Friday” rapper’s neck at the 2011 iHeart Music Festival and caught the attention of several publications, including Billboard and Bon Appétit. Minaj’s opp, fellow rapper Remy Ma, even made reference to it on a diss track.

“Are you dumb? You wore a pink diamond chicken wing chain (Are you dumb?),” the Bronx-born artist said in reference to the eye-catching piece.

Now, ONCH is making the piece public for the first time by listing it on Palmstreet’s shopping app auction block on Feb 24. The minimum bid starts at $30,000. With some of ONCH’s other famous clients being Rihanna, Kate Moss and Ariana Grande, the designer said the auction is a way of “redirecting this moment toward giving back allows the design to carry new meaning beyond the current spectacle.”

The Trinidad-born Young Money artist has been taking her place in the MAGA world after publicly claiming she is President Donald Trump’s “number one fan” during an interview with grieving widow and new Turning Point USA CEO Erica Kirk.

Several others in the Hollywood limelight have pulled back from supporting the rapper, including her own fans, famously known as “Barbz.”

But Minaj is convinced some of them will stick around, calling on them to call elected U.S. senators to pass the SAVE Act.

But not everyone in the MAGA or conservative world is feeling the support of the pink leader all the way.

On X, former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly encouraged those on Team Trump to “calm down,” seemingly calling elected officials out for fangirling when some openly proclaim not to care about celebrities.

“I think it’s great that @NICKIMINAJ is Team Trump. But can we pls calm down about it? Conservatives purport not to care about celebrity, and for many, it’s actually true,” the “Megyn Kelly Show” host said.

“Pls remember that when a celeb occasionally deigns to pay the Right some positive attention.”

But maybe the rapper’s sudden switch-up is working. According to Newsweek, some Barbz are ready to make the jump to MAGA land with their fearless leader, who was an open critic of Trump during his 2016-2020 reign.

“Today is the day I switch to republican,” one fan said.

