Big Sean and Jhene Aiko File For Restraining Order Against Deranged Fan

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko are seeking court-ordered protection against a fan who has become dangerously obsessed with them both. The musicians report the 29-year-old man has repeatedly shown up to their home, concerts, and events. Now, Aiko says she fears for her safety.

According to TMZ, Ian Craig Lees has gone as far as sneaking onto the premises of the couple’s Pacific Palisades property, where they live with the singer’s daughter and their newborn son. While attempting to enter their home, Lees got into a physical altercation with residential security for the community. Aiko requested a temporary restraining order from a California judge; however, the request was denied.

A court hearing for the matter has been scheduled for Sept. 14.

Aiko and Big Sean are taking necessary precautions as several break-ins and stalking incidents have recently flooded the Hollywood community. Snowfall actor Damson Idris had his home in Los Angeles burglarized, as did Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles. Celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Halle Berry have had to file restraining orders against deranged fans in recent years. The “We Found Love” singer was forced to file a restraining order against Steveland Barrow after he broke into her neighbor’s home, assuming that it was Rihanna’s, and fell asleep in their bed before stealing several items. For the Oscar-winning Berry, stalking troubles began in 2011 when Richard A. Franco scaled a wall at her private residence and attempted to break into her guest house. She received a court-appointed order of protection against him for herself and her daughter, Nailah.

Famously, superstar Usher had a run-in with Darshelle Jones-Rakestraw, who showed up at his house claiming to be his wife in 2012. Soon after, she attempted to extort money from the singer, resulting in her arrest.

