Chrisean Rock Scores Knockdown In Divisive Boxing Debut, Winning Against Zenith Zion

Chrisean Rock scored her first knockdown in her boxing debut win against Zenith Zion.

Rock earned a KO in the controversial match, which took place at Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino on April 25. The “Baddies” star obtained a dicey win against Zion, a professional wrestler.

The event served as a crossover of two unusual fighters for the equally unusual match. Rock secured the win for her first time stepping onto the ring, although the results were highly contested by judges and viewers alike. While boxing enthusiasts noticed the fight’s unorthodox approach, Rock still held the feat in high regard.

Dawg. Chrisean Rock gets emotional after finding out she won against Zenith Zion in boxing 😭 pic.twitter.com/h4BQuS54m8 — RashticReport (@RashticReport) April 26, 2026

The match was a star-studded affair in itself. According to Forbes, the main event of the night had former boxer Floyd Mayweather Sr. as referee. His daughter, Fatimah, also fought in the co-main event.

Rock’s first-round knockdown of the fighter shocked viewers. However, Mayweather Sr.’s officiating also concerned fans, especially with his long-winded count to qualify the knockdown. The countdown allowed Zion enough time to regain her breath and continue the fight with Rock.

The judges came to a split verdict on Rock’s win, which noted a knockdown of Zion in the first round. However, another knockdown call against Rock, prompted by Mayweather Sr., was made in the final round.

Despite the controversies surrounding the fight, particularly toward its lack of regard for boxing regulations, Rock ended with the “W” on her newly-established record. Forbes also noted how Rock’s domination in the ring urged the majority of the judges to swing her way, although at least one of the judges believed Zion deserved the nod.

The fight itself came into fruition following a viral fight in December 2025, in which Rock sustained herself against multiple people. Following the failed jumping of the 26-year-old, she began training for a more professional career in boxing. She announced her deal with XRumble in January, vlogging her journey to secure her own championship belt.

As for Zion, the wrestler was selected out of over 5,800 applicants. Known for her slap fighting, she is a former winner of the AWA Women’s Television Championship, as reported by iHeart.

However, it appears Zion’s professional training in another fighting style could not overcome Rock and her “holy hands.” Now, fans have called for a rematch to the atypical event, as the two new boxers could go head-to-head again in the future.

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