Fashion & Beauty by Jeroslyn JoVonn Christopher John Rogers Taps Kimora Lee And Daughters For New Old Navy Collection Christopher John Rogers infuses Old Navy’s latest designer collection with bold color, playful patterns, and vibrant energy—arriving just in time for spring style.







Christopher John Rogers was tapped to lead Old Navy’s second designer collaboration, and its bold versatility and vibrant color palette make it clear why.

The Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers collection, priced from $24.99 to $84.99, launched online and in select stores nationwide on April 15. It follows the brand’s first designer collaboration with Anna Sui in October 2025, led by Zac Posen, Gap Inc.’s executive vice president and creative director, and Old Navy’s chief creative officer.

“For our second collaboration after Anna Sui, I knew that the person I wanted to work with was Christopher,” Posen told WWD of the new collection. “First and foremost, because of his work and how he interprets American codes of style and the classics, as well as the synergy of the celebration of joy, and of color and pattern.”

The 46-piece collection features a vibrant mix of clothing and accessories in bold, optimistic hues—a reflection of John Rogers’ signature use of color. Designed with Posen, the lineup encourages shoppers to mix and match styles with ease. Following past collaborations with J.Crew and Target, the Baton Rouge native was drawn to Old Navy and the opportunity to create a versatile, playful collection.

“What I’ve always really been interested in is this idea of self-authorship and self-articulation and giving the customer lots of different options, whether it be an amazing jersey top, a button-down blouse, a dress, a skirt, a pair of utilitarian cargos, and a coordinating jacket — all things that we’re known for being able to offer. I’m echoing Zac with amazing value and quality without losing any declarativeness with the product, which is really exciting to me,” John Rogers said.

The collection’s rich hues—like golden olive and burnt orange—are designed to feel both wearable and special, giving customers everyday pieces with standout appeal, John Rogers said. The silhouettes blend his signature sculptural style with Old Navy staples, from high-waisted barrel jeans and oversized denim shirts to printed midi skirts, matching sets, and halter tops. Utility-inspired pieces balance more feminine looks, while highlights include bold prints, colorful dresses, swimsuits, and a summer-ready canvas tote.

To bring the Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers collaboration to life, the brand tapped Kimora Lee Simmons and her daughters Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons to star in the campaign—marking their first joint fashion moment since the iconic Baby Phat campaigns of the early 2000s.

“This campaign was such a delight to shoot 🥰 with my family. Thank youuu @oldnavy,” Aoki wrote on Instagram.

John Rogers intentionally chose the mother-daughter trio to front the campaign, highlighting the “dynamism” of who can participate in and express themselves through fashion.

“So, regardless of age, regardless of identity or body type, really sort of providing people, again, with the tools to self-express is really important,” John Rogers said. “These three ladies were a really fun expression of that and obviously, great personalities as well.”

Just hours after launch, the Drop-Waist Midi Skirt from the Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers collection was already sold out online. With standout pieces perfect for spring, shoppers are encouraged to browse the collection while supplies last.

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