Chug It Up With These Black Brewers On National American Beer Day”

National American Beer Day, observed on Oct. 27, recognizes the tradition of Black beer brewed in the United States. This year, our focus shifts to the unmistakable impact of Black‑led breweries. Although Black‑owned craft breweries make up less than one percent of all U.S. Operations, Black brewers are reshaping the conversation, creating standout brews, safeguarding heritage and championing equity within an industry that rests on community and craftsmanship. BLACK ENTERPRISE celebrates that excellence by delivering a glimpse of the innovators, brands and movements that are brewing culture and catalyzing change throughout the brewed beer industry and landscape.

Harlem Brewing Company

Harlem Brewing Company opened its doors in November 2000, under the leadership of Celeste Beatty, an entrepreneur and brewer who became the first Black woman to own a brewery in the United States. The brand crafts beers that reverberate with Harlem’s history. Each pour contributes to the neighborhood’s cultural narrative. Though its headquarters are firmly planted in Harlem, the operation has pushed southward, launching Harlem Brew South in North Carolina. At its heart, the company seeks to redress the under‑representation of Black owners in the craft‑beer arena.

Cajun Fire Brewing Company

Cajun Fire Brewing Company (New Orleans, LA) burst onto the scene thanks to brewmaster‑CEO Jon Renthrope, a Black and Native American entrepreneur determined to put the South in the driver’s seat of its craft‑beer destiny. Their Honey Ale, along with a suite of signature concoctions, marries deep‑rooted flavor with the daring inventiveness of modern brewcraft, delivering both a palate‑pleasing sip and a purpose‑filled pour. Though the taproom sits in the heart of New Orleans the brand’s reach extends beyond the Crescent City earning Cajun Fire a spot as a pioneer on the national craft‑beer map. In filling a glaring representation void, the company also pumps life back into Eastern NOLA, uplifting the neighborhood’s community spirit and economic pulse.

Hippin’ Hops

Hippin’ Hops, the brick‑and‑mortar brewery and taproom that set up shop in Atlanta, serves up hallmark pours, like the assertively hop‑forward “Baby Mama Drama” IPA and the tart, summer‑ready “So Peachy” sour, each alongside a full‑scale restaurant menu that feels more like a dining experience than a bar snack. The space pulses with a neighborhood‑driven vibe, earning its reputation as a cornerstone of Atlanta’s Black craft‑beer scene. Hippin’ Hops crafts a communal, rich gathering place around craft beer. It’s an oasis that’s often absent from the more generic mainstream beer landscape.

Urban Garden Brewing Co.

Urban Garden Brewing Co., a venture born in 2021 in Washington, D.C. out of a vision of Eamoni, is on a mission to plant a full‑scale, Black‑owned brewery into the capital’s thriving beer scene. For the moment, Urban Garden Brewing Co. is producing small‑batch craft ales under contract. All the while, laying the groundwork for its brick‑and‑mortar brewing hub.

Moor’s Brewing Company

Moor’s Brewing Company, in Chicago, Illinois, was founded by three friends, Damon Patton, Jamhal Johnson and Anthony Bell, right on the South Side of Chicago. The brewing company already ships its craft beer to more than 500 locations, and the owners are eyeing a 2025 opening of a Black‑owned taproom in the city. Launched on Juneteenth in 2021, Moor’s stands as a testament to ambition and cultural representation in the U.S.

Brown Girl’s Brew

Brown Girl’s Brew® operates out of New York and Chicago and was founded by Christina Thomas, a woman who links craft beer, dessert‑inspired flavors, and Black female entrepreneurship in a space where women of color remain scarce. The brews read like a dessert menu featuring Carrot Cake Amber Ale, Lemon Pound Cake Lager and Banana Pudding Hefeweizen. It is already making its way through New York, New Jersey and beyond.

Rhythm Brewing Co.

Rhythm Brewing Co., located in the heart of New Haven, Connecticut, is the brainchild of Alisa Bowens‑Mercado, Connecticut’s brewery proprietor. She blends a music‑driven dubbed “The Rhythm Nation,” with the timeless craft of brewing, turning each glass into a kind of jam session. Since its 2018 launch, Bowens‑Mercado’s story highlights the hurdles of race and gender that still loom over the craft‑beer world. Bowens‑Mercado also underscores how a sharp, niche‑focused brand can serve as a foothold for Black‑owned brewing ventures.

Full Circle Brewing Co.

Fresno, California’s Full Circle Brewing Co., proudly holds the title of the Central Valley’s brewery. It functions both as a full‑scale production craft brewery and as a vibrant live‑entertainment venue. The operation has shone a spotlight on brewing entrepreneurship and breaking into emerging markets and craft‑beer regions that aren’t traditionally on the map, while keeping live events and community engagement at the forefront.

Vine Street Brewing Co.

Vine Street Brewing Co. is based in Kansas City, Missouri and proudly bears the distinction of being the state’s brewery. Its relaxed, welcoming taproom offers a lineup of beers. Since opening its doors in 2023, Vine Street Brewing Co. has quietly underscored how the craft‑beer equity movement is finally taking hold in the Midwest, reminding its consumers and peers that diverse ownership matters especially in markets that often slip under the radar.

