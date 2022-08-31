Ciara's 'Secret Sauce', OAM Skin, Her New Skin Care Brand To Launch In September

Ciara is coming to you live with the “secret sauce” to her iconic glow. Introducing simple, clinical-level skin care, the woman is on a mission with her latest venture in the beauty space.

The multi-hyphenate superstar delivered an announcement full of goodies when she posted a series of stunning natural face photos on her Instagram on Monday. The first post included a pop-up montage of social media praise about her “flawless” skin from fans and beyond.

In response, the “Level Up” artist revealed the launch of her new skincare line, OAM (On a Mission), coming Sept. 15. She captioned the post:

“You’ve been asking… and here it is. Meet my secret sauce ✨ Years in the making. Coming 09/15/22.”

The forthcoming skincare brand features dermatologist-tested, Vitamin C-focused products for all skin types. Formulated with OAM’s original Tri-C Pro-Peptide Complex, the line includes a Vitamin C Hydrating Cleanser, Vitamin C Brightening Pads, 20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum, Vitamin C Eye Revitalizer, and Vitamin C Radiance Moisturizer.

Dubbed the Radiance System, all products were clinically tested on 96 women of every tone on the Fitzpatrick scale, which classifies skin type according to the amount of pigment your skin has and your skin’s reaction to sun exposure, according to Allure.

For Ciara, OAM skin fills the “missing piece in skin care today,” per the magazine.

“I made this for women of all skin tones and skin types on a mission to be their best, to level up, to have the confidence to go after the things they deserve, to be the women they were destined to be,” Ciara captioned a promotional photo.

Over the years, Ciara was introduced to the wonders of personal skincare through her longtime makeup artist, Yolonda Frederick-Thompson, per Allure. The expertise extended to her giving Ciara the knowledge and power to find confidence in her skin without wearing makeup.

“I used to think I was my most beautiful self with all the makeup on,” Ciara told Allure. “But that’s not real. That’s not how to live….While being on a mission to do so many things that I want to do, it’s important to me that I’m loving who I am at the core and loving myself when there’s not a whole lot going on.”

In order to bring OAM to reality, Ciara brought on Frederick-Thompson and appointed a special advisory board, including board-certified dermatologist Tiffany Libby, MD; CEO JC Johnson, a former Sally Beauty executive with a biochemical engineering background, and a cosmetic chemist named Maha.