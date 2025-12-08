Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn Claressa Shields Issues $100K Open Challenge To Fight Any Woman ‘From Any Hood, Any Country’ Claressa Shields made the boast on Instagram.







Women’s boxing champion Claressa Shields has put out a bold $100,000 open challenge to “any girl from any hood, any country” willing to step into the ring.

On Dec. 7, self-proclaimed GWOAT (Greatest Woman of All Time) Claressa Shields shared Instagram photos from one of her victories, posing triumphantly in the ring with her five championship belts. She used the post to signal that she’s open to new challenges from women worldwide—provided the pay is right.

“LIKE I SAID, I GOT $100K FOR ANY GIRL FROM ANY HOOD, ANY COUNTRY!” Shields wrote in her caption. “BUT THIS IS THE GAG, WHAT DO I GET OUT OF GIVING Y’ALL AN OPPORTUNITY 0️⃣ SO YES ITS GONNA HAVE TO BE SOME INCENTIVE FOR The GWOAT!”

Shields emphasized her readiness to face any willing opponent and mentioned several streaming platforms as potential partners for a reality show centered on the challenge.

“SO YES, IT’S GONNA HAVE TO BE SOME INCENTIVE FOR The GWOAT!” she wrote. “ONLY WAY I CAN ACCEPT WASTING MY PRECIOUS TIME PROVING WHAT I ALREADY KNOW IS A REALITY TV SHOW, LIVE AUDITIONS & COMPETITIVE COMPETITIONS! WHERE WILL THE HOME BE FOR THIS REALITY TV SHOW @wwe @netflix @thezeusnetwork @youtube ???.”

In the comments, Shields added that she plans to start naming potential opponents she believes could be worthy challengers.

“It’s a few of y’all I actually believe got some real heart and self-belief, I’m making a list of y’all names,” she wrote.

The post is Shields’ latest attempt to secure a high-profile fight, following her recent proposals to face boxing legend Laila Ali. Ali addressed the matter on her YouTube channel, explaining why she would never fight Shields, citing Shields’ repeated jabs at the retired champion and references to her late father, Muhammad Ali.

