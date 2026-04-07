Entrepreneurship by Jeroslyn JoVonn Young Brother Duo Behind Growing Snack And Party Supply Business Captures Hearts In Connecticut These 6- and 7-year-old brothers are winning over the Bridgeport, Connecticut, community with their growing snack cart and party supply business.







Meet Raymond and Raymere Clark, the 6- and 7-year-old brothers behind a growing snack and party supply business that’s bringing the Bridgeport, Connecticut, community together and gaining widespread support.

What began three years ago as a simple Connecticut snack cart has grown into Clark Boyz Snack Shop & Party Supplies, offering sweet treats alongside event essentials like a concession cart, cotton candy, popcorn, and snow cone machines, plus rentals including bounce houses, throne chairs, photo booths, and baby shower décor.

“All of our customers are loyal,” Raymond told the CT Post, noting they have about 50 regular. His favorite part of the business is “the trust we have with our customers.”

The brothers launched their snack shop in summer 2023 and now run it year-round, booking events like parties, baby showers, and community gatherings. Raymond, a second grader at Edison Elementary, said he and his younger brother Raymere, a kindergartner, got their start selling snacks at their grandfather’s store, Mattress King on Barnum Avenue.

Since then, the Clark Boyz have popped up across Bridgeport, serving concessions at events like Family Fun Day at the Beardsley Zoo, SingerCT’s Black History Movie Night, Mayor Joe Ganim’s Movie Night on the Beach, the city’s Juneteenth celebration, and First Thursday Fiesta at City Hall. By their second year in business, their mother, Joeleen Spain, said the boys expanded by adding more commercial machines to serve a larger customer base.

As a parent to two young entrepreneurs, Spain said she’s focused on teaching them independence so they can grow into leaders and understand the value of money.

“I want them to understand what investing in themselves looks like and believe they can do whatever they put their minds to,” Spain said. “They show me every day a bit more growth. Adding the ice cart was Raymere’s idea, so we saved for it. Our party supplies idea came from Raymond. We save to grow.”

As part of their 2026 expansion, Raymond and Raymere have added a Philly water ice cart to their business. Similar to Italian ice, the frozen treat that’s made with water, sugar, and fruit flavoring, the treat adds a refreshing new option that the family is excited to offer customers.

“It’s supposed to be better than Italian ice and a smoother taste,” Spain said.

The brothers were out front introducing their newest addition, pushing the Philly water ice cart along Palisade Avenue and Birdsey Street as they brought it to the Bridgeport, Connecticut, community ahead of Easter weekend. Raymond said all the money they earn from Clark Boyz is reinvested into the business, from purchasing inventory to maintaining and repairing their carts.

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