Clipse, Paper Planes Become ‘CULTURALLY INAPPROPRIATE’ With Latest Merchandise

Virginia brothers, Gene and Terrence Thornton, better known as Malice and Pusha T, have joined together as a rap duo once again to release their latest album, Let God Sort Em Out, and with all eyes on them, they have also released some merchandise with Paper Planes named “CULTURALLY INAPPROPRIATE.”

Less than a month after reuniting and dropping their latest recording project on July 11, they have partnered with Paper Planes to release some clothing for fans and fashionistas, Aug. 4. The collection consists of two T-shirts and a baseball cap. Keeping it simple, people can purchase either a white or black T-shirt that showcases the duo’s Clipse insignia on the back while the words “culturally inappropriate” are seen on the front.

The baseball cap is a classic New Era snapback, embroidered with the Paper Planes logo on the front and the brothers’ hometown of Virginia in yellow block letters on the back. The New Era symbol sits on one side, while the Clipse logo adorns the other side of the cap.

VIRGINIA to the WORLD

CLIPSE x Paper Planes Tee + Crown

Limited quantities available In-store TOMORROW 8.7.25 — 11AM

The hip-hop world was elated when the duo informed the masses last June that they had a pending project produced by Pharrell Williams, who introduced us to the brothers when they dropped their classic hit record, Grindin. The last time the Clipse dropped an album was in 2009, with Til the Casket Drops, leaving fans in limbo for over 15 years. Malice turned to religion, although he did not really leave hip-hop; he decided to record under the “No Malice” moniker and got away from the street/drug-referenced raps. Meanwhile, Pusha T continued assaulting microphones and keeping Clipse fans partially satisfied until the duo returned as a team.

Malice said last year that he got the blessing from his father, who was a deacon, to reunite with his brother.

“My dad was instrumental in my decision-making,” Malice reveals. “I asked him what he thought about me rapping again, and he said, ‘You still have to make a living. You still have to take care of your family. I understand where you’re coming from, but I think you’ve been too hard on yourself.’ And that meant so much to me because over the years, the Clipse years, our family really went through a lot. For him to give me his blessing, him being a deacon in the church and loving God, I had to open my eyes and reevaluate.”

