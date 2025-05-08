News by Kandiss Edwards Dekalb County’s First Woman CEO Is Set To Give State Of The County Adress Dekalb County's first Black-woman CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson set to give her first State of the County address.







Dekalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson is set to present her inaugural State of the County address.

May 8, the event, themed “Mission Possible: Dekalb Reimagined,” will highlight her vision, priorities, and accomplishments from her first 100 days in office. The address will feature key policy updates and a blueprint for reimagining public safety, infrastructure, economic development, and quality of life across Dekalb County.

Local, regional, and state officials are expected to attend the sold-out event in Doraville, Georgia. For those unable to attend in person, the Dekalb State of the County address will be live-streamed on DCTV’s UStream channel.

Originally from Greenville, Alabama, Cochran-Johnson has been a Dekalb County, Georgia, resident for over 25 years. She holds degrees in Political Science, Criminal Justice, and Public Administration, with a concentration in economic development and grant writing.

Before her election as CEO, she served as County Commissioner for District 7 from 2018 to 2024, where she chaired the Public Works and Infrastructure Committee and spearheaded legislation on various county initiatives. As Commissioner, she allocated over $6 million in discretionary funding to non-profit and community-based organizations and saved taxpayers over $92 million through mandatory audits and contract reviews.

As the first African American woman to hold the CEO position in Dekalb County, Cochran Johnson’s leadership marks a significant milestone in the county’s history.

Reflecting on her journey, Cochran-Johnson spoke of her dedication to the office and to the people of Dekalb.

“There is a difference between a politician and an elected official … When it comes to public service, it requires an individual to be selfless, not selfish.”

For more information about CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and her initiatives, visit the official DeKalb County website.

