Sports by Stacy Jackson Tennis Superstar Coco Gauff Joins Naked Brand As Its First Chief Smoothie Officer As Chief Smoothie Officer, the tennis phenom will help develop the future of Naked Brand and its product portfolio.









Tennis sensation Coco Gauff has officially been appointed as Naked Brand’s Chief Smoothie Officer, marking a first-of-its-kind, multiyear partnership.

As Naked’s Chief Smoothie Officer, Gauff is set to inspire fans to embrace nutritious, fruit-based beverages. The 20-year-old athlete, known for loving fruit-based snacks, expressed her enthusiasm for this unique role. “To be named Naked’s first Chief Smoothie Officer is an incredible honor and natural combination of my love of both,” the lifelong smoothie lover said in a press release by Naked Brand. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to co-create real fruit juice smoothies alongside the innovation team.”

The U.S. Open champion’s appreciation for Naked’s nutrient-rich smoothies stems from its use of real fruit juice, vegetables, and vitamins. The beverages, free from added sugars and artificial flavors, align with Gauff’s commitment to wholesome nutrition. Glen Walter, CEO of Tropicana Brands Group, highlighted her multifaceted persona as a perfect fit for the brand as she helps develop the future of Naked Brand and its product portfolio. “As an athlete, advocate, daughter, sister, friend, and now Chief Smoothie Officer, Coco is a true multi-hyphenate and knows better than anyone that you can be many things at once,” Walter said on behalf of the company.

Gauff’s new role as Chief Smoothie Officer extends beyond her on-court achievements. Her homemade fruit salad, which gained attention from fans after her 2023 U.S. Open victory, showcases her genuine love for fresh produce. “People were asking me all the time what I was eating, and I was like, ‘It’s just fruit,'” the young champ said on an episode of the “Today” show. “My mom prepares it before the matches, and sometimes my dad does, too…and I was like, ‘Just good old fruit.'” Guaff’s fruit preferences were further revealed during the 2023 French Open. “My dad makes a little fruit salad. There’s cantaloupe, pineapple, watermelon,” she said. “Usually there’s grapes,” her favorite, alongside pineapples. She emphasized the importance of snacking during changeovers to maintain energy throughout matches.

Gauff’s authentic connection to wholesome snacks and impressive athletic career make her an ideal ambassador for the brand’s mission of delivering delicious, nutrient-packed smoothies to consumers. Watch Gauff’s announcement about her new role as Naked’s Chief Smoothie Officer below.

