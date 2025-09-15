Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Coco Gauff Joins Tom Brady-Founded Religion Of Sports In New Branded Content Partnership Gauff will collaborate with Religion of Sports under her own media company, IROC.







Coco Gauff is breaking into new arenas as she joins Religion of Sports for a new production and branded content partnership.

The deal is set between the creative agency, founded by sports stars such as Tom Brady and Michael Strahan, and Gauff’s own media company, IROC. Together, the two parties will create new projects and features centered on the lives of athletes.

The deal will develop a wide range of content, spanning both scripted and unscripted spaces, as well as include brand campaigns and long-form series. Through IROC spearheading new storytelling for diverse athletes, their collaboration with ROS will widen their opportunities within the sports media landscape.

Gauff released a statement on the joint venture, signaling how the move will elevate IROC. Furthermore, IROC sits as a subsidiary of Coco Gauff Enterprises.

“Storytelling has always been my way of connecting — sharing who I am beyond wins and losses,” Gauff said, per Variety. “With IROC, my family and I set out to amplify underrepresented voices and merge my passion for storytelling with brand partnerships. Teaming up with ROS, who’ve brought so many athletes’ stories to life, lets us dream bigger and make those stories resonate.”

Under this new deal, Gauff and IROC also will work with ROS creative executives Victor Buhler, Chelsea Marotta, and Jonathan Schaerf. ROS already has multiple released projects under its belt, such as “Tom vs Time” on Facebook Watch, “Greatness Code” on Apple TV+, and Netflix’s “Simone Biles Rising.”

“At Religion of Sports, we believe the most powerful stories come from those who live at the intersection of greatness, purpose, and humanity, and Coco Gauff embodies that entirely,” added Ameeth Sankaran, CEO of ROS. “Partnering with IROC gives us the opportunity to build something truly generational, rooted in Coco’s vision and voice, and reflective of a new era of athlete-driven storytelling. We’re excited to partner with her to bring these stories to life.”

The first instance of this partnership coming to life will be through a commercial for Naked Juice. Gauff already serves as a brand ambassador for the juice and smoothie company, now marking her creative talents in that collaboration as well.

