Business by Edwian Stokes Coco Gauff To Make Filmmaking Debut with Docu-Shorts On Tennis History And Trailblazer Zina Garrison iROC Media Group teams with Tennis Channel and Religion of Sports for new premium series







Grand Slam champion Coco Gauff is making her filmmaking debut with two original “Tennis Story” documentary shorts on tennis history and trailblazer Zina Garrison. She has partnered with Tennis Channel and Religion of Sports to executive produce these projects.

Gauff’s production company, iROC Media Group, will co-produce the projects with Religion of Sports, the award-winning collective co-founded by Tom Brady and Michael Strahan. The documentaries will premiere later this summer on Tennis Channel and its app. Blex Media says this marks the first in a series of premium releases.

The first untitled film studies the evolution of tennis fashion as a platform for cultural articulation and identity, both on and off the court.

The second project spotlights tennis legend Zina Garrison. According to USTS, Garrison became the first African American woman to reach a Wimbledon singles final since Althea Gibson, who achieved the feat in 1957 and 1958. Garrison reached the Wimbledon final in 1990, and Olympics.com reports that she also earned Olympic gold and bronze medals at the 1988 Seoul Games.

By using her growing media empire to spotlight Garrison, Gauff bridges generational divides and honors pioneers who endured system-wide hurdles. Gauff said she was inspired to explore these topics by her own experiences as a young Black athlete navigating the world of tennis and by a desire to learn from and elevate stories that resonate with her. Highlighting figures like Garrison connects her journey to those who came before, emphasizing the impact of representation and the importance of sharing underrepresented histories. This broader purpose frames the project within Gauff’s expanding role as a storyteller.

“I’ve always loved how tennis extends beyond the court and influences culture,” Gauff said in a statement. “Zina Garrison’s story is equally personal to me. She is a trailblazer whose resilience, excellence, and impact on the game have inspired generations, including me.”

Vashni Korin will direct the production, with Chelsea Marotta serving as producer.

Tennis Channel CEO Jeff Blackburn praised Gauff’s new venture, noting her ability and foresight as a champion now shine through her storytelling. In addition, Tennis Channel launched “Tennis Story: The Vault,” a curated streaming collection of 20 short documentaries featuring global icons like Kobe Bryant and Ben Shelton.

Gauff’s move into executive production reflects a broader trend of young Black athletes shaping their own narratives. Her debut fits with the shift toward athlete-led storytelling, following stars like LeBron James, who produced “Shut Up and Dribble,” and Serena Williams, whose docuseries explored her career on and off the court. By joining these leaders, Gauff spotlights the growing movement of athletes using documentary film as a platform for authentic representation.

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