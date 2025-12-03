Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards Coco Jones To Lift Her Voice And Sing ‘Black National Anthem’ At Superbowl LX Jones, known for her role in Peacock series Bel-Air, will bring her talent to one of the most watched events in professional sports.







Grammy-winning singer Coco Jones secured a high-profile performance slot at the upcoming 2026 Super Bowl as the singer of the Black National Anthem, formally known as “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Jones will join a list of celebrated performers as she continues a new yet meaningful tradition established several years ago by the NFL. Jones, known for her role in Peacock’s series Bel-Air, will bring her talent to one of the most-watched events in professional sports.

In shared posts on Instagram, the NFL announced multiple pre-game performers, including, Charlie Puth, who will perform the National Anthem, and Brandi Carlisle, who will sing “America the Beautiful.”

The inclusion of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” became a fixture of the Super Bowl pre-game ceremonies in 2021, when Alicia Keys performed a pre-recorded version ahead of Super Bowl LV.

Jones’s selection confirms the continued commitment of the NFL and its partners to recognizing the cultural significance of the performance before the kickoff. Her appearance follows a strong year for the artist, which included a performance at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in 2024.

As an actress, Jones celebrates a bittersweet victory on the Hollywood front. The fourth and final season of Bel-Air was released on Peacock Nov. 24. The singer is saying goodbye to her portrayal of Hilary Banks, a character that ushered the child star into her adult career.

Jones’s performance will take place during the pre-game ceremonies for Super Bowl LX. The highly anticipated game, which also features Bad Bunny as the halftime performer, takes place on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clarita, California. Along with wonderful professional news, Jones is also celebrating her engagement to NBA player Donovan Mitchell.

