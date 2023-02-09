Cordell Robinson’s Shaping Futures Foundation Planning Star-Studded Gala

On March 11, Cordell Robinson’s Shaping Futures Foundation will host a star-studded, grand gala at the Aston Martin in Washington, D.C. What makes it grand you may ask?

Well, let’s start here: Tom Ford, Dolce & Gabbana, and Giorgio Armani have all confirmed as sponsors, providing amazing items for the event’s silent auction.

The host committee features top industry experts like CaSandra Diggs (President of the CFDA), Olympic gold medalist and Sanya Richards-Ross. More pressing than the VIP event is its purpose–to raise funds for a very important cause.

Shaping Futures Foundation has a mission to assist the people of Tanzania by providing the necessary skills and infrastructure to achieve their developmental goals. Robinson’s Shaping Futures Foundation is a private sector-led initiative, working in collaboration with social and public sectors and academia to enhance regions in Africa (starting with Tanzania).

“The Foundation’s goal is to culturally transform communities to be self-reliant and independent through access to education and skills training,” Robinson said.

Shaping Futures Foundation recently partnered with Malaika Kids, an orphanage in Tanzania, providing children with a safe home, a caring loving family, and education. “[We want] to ensure that children in Tanzania can succeed in a competitive world,” Robinson says. The gala will help to continue doing just that.

In addition to being the founder, president, and COO of Shaping Futures Foundation, Robinson is a Navy vet, a Doctor of Law, a celebrity and corporate chef, a a cyber security pro with a degree in computer science and electrical engineering.

“I’ve always been philanthropic,” Robinson says. “Even as a child, with my allowance I would donate or pay for another kid in the neighborhood’s haircut with my money. I’ve just always wanted to help people. So once I got the means I was like, well, I’m going to start my own foundation. And I knew it would be very, very difficult. And it’s still very difficult. But it’s very rewarding because I know that I’m doing something to help reshape and change the world in my own little way.”

The Shaping Futures Foundation’s inaugural gala is an opportunity to “celebrate the vision, mission and impact of this important work by raising awareness and funding in support of the programs, resources, and services that are vital to the communities we serve,” Robinson says.

The gala will host approximately 100 invited guests, including leading tastemakers, thought leaders, industry executives, and philanthropists. The gala’s goal is to secure financial support for schools and orphanages in Tanzania, in order to provide renewable energy, educational resources, and vocational opportunities.

You can donate an auction item and/or gift bag item(s) or donate. For more information, please visit www.shapingff.org or email gala@shapingff.org or crobinson@shapingff.org