Costco Employee Accuses Manager Of Body-Shaming

One Costco employee in New Jersey is giving “bawdy,” and allegedly, management was unhappy about it.

Aisha Mason, a Black woman who works at a Costco store in “The Garden State,” took to social media to reveal how her manager recently treated her after being called into the office. According to Mason’s explanation in a TikTok video, her manager allegedly body-shamed her for her work attire.

Mason posed in front of a full-body mirror to give her viewers a glimpse of what she chose to wear to work: a red polo and a pair of fitted gray rib-knit pants.

“I’m borderline pissed,” Mason said.

“I’m following dress code, but my body shape is too much for my job.”

She turned around to show viewers her curves.

“I was called into the office and told that ALTHOUGH I have on the right attire, I have the wrong body shape to wear it. I AM IN DRESS CODE … but because the men keep looking at me, I have to come to work in bigger clothes … that’s #bodyshaming, #harrasment, and it’s just plain wrong!! #Costco needs to focus on much more important things than my body shape I am #embarrassed. This is #embarrassing,” Mason wrote in the video’s caption.

Mason clarified several times in the video that she was following the company’s guidelines with her work attire.

The video, which has accumulated nearly 2 million views, had TikTok users riled up over the situation.

“That happened to me at a job once too and I wish I would’ve fought back. I was too embarrassed to realize it was low-key discrimination,” a user commented.

Some users chimed in with some advice about proper dress code attire.

“Its the pants….I work in corporate, I’m 100% sure thats the real reason,” a user commented.

“I work for Costco and those are not dress pants due to the material. Just don’t wear those pants anymore,” another advised.

According to a copy of Costco’s dress code provided to The U.S. Sun, the policy states:

“We ask your assistance by arriving to work in a neat, clean, and professional manner.” The policy read that attire and accessories must be “free of any advocacy messaging.”

