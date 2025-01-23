News by Sharelle Burt Keisha Lance Bottoms Plans Return To Georgia Politics, Eyes Governor’s Seat Think Georgia is ready for Lance Bottoms to take over?







Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is ready to return to Georgia’s political sector—possibly as the next state governor after her time in the Biden-Harris administration, WSB-TV reports.

After a public back-and-forth on social media with President Donald Trump, Lance Bottoms says she is putting that in the past as she looks forward to helping the Peach State.

“When I left the mayor’s office, I always said, ‘Never say never,’” Bottoms said. And she isn’t talking about serving just Atlanta. Bottoms has bigger things in mind.

“Well, there will be a governor’s race on the ballot,” she suggested.

As Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp can’t run for a third term, there is room on the ballot for a new GOP and Democratic candidate.

With a lengthy and impressive political resume, people wonder if Georgia is ready for a female governor and a woman of color. State Congresswoman Stacey Abrams ran for the position against Kemp twice, falling in defeat. However, when asked if she thinks the state is ready for such leadership, she responded, “Absolutely.”

Lance Bottoms said she was taken aback by Trump’s social media stunt alleging she was “fired” from her position as a senior advisor for former President Joe Biden. His message came in the middle of the night hours after he was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. “I said… oh, he thinks he fired me too,” Lance Bottoms said. “So I was quite tickled to see one, the president of the United States is thinking of me the day after his historic inauguration at 1:30 a.m.”

The caveat to his move was that the former mayor had already submitted her resignation on Jan. 4, leaving her post effective Jan. 20, the day of Trump’s inauguration.

On his Truth Social app, the indicted commander-in-chief included Lance Bottoms in a group of White House officials he declared no longer employed, including chef Jose Andres, Retired U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, and Brian Hook, who served under Trump during his first term, according to 11 Alive.

“I don’t know why Donald Trump singled me out at 1:30 a.m. following his historic inauguration,” she said.

“I’d like to think that I’m in great company, but I can’t begin to tell you why President Trump does any of the things that he does.”

Despite her viewpoints on the new president, Lance Bottoms hopes for the best with the new administration. She points out that she will be watching to see if he keeps some of his campaign promises, like reducing inflation, the immigration influx, and ending the war in Ukraine.

