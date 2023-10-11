‘At First I Really Didn’t Like Him!’: Couple In Their 90s Celebrates 70 Years Of Marriage With Vow Renewal

This couple says they will stay together until God calls them home.

Over the weekend, Rev. Oliver Pitts, Sr., and his wife, Violet Jarrell Pitts, celebrated 70 years of marriage with a vow renewal ceremony. According to 11 Alive, the ceremony occurred on Oct. 7 at God’s Way Church Ministries in Macon, Georgia. The Pitts are Bellevue community’s oldest living members.

WGXA News reported that the lovebirds, who are in their early 90s, dated for four years before they tied the knot back in 1953. Introduced to each other through mutual friends and family, the Pitts’ seven-decade marriage isn’t a love-at-first-sight story.

“At first, I really didn’t like him! But I’ve come to love him!” Violet told WGXA. During their relationship, the housewife said she left Oliver at one point and returned to her mother’s house.

“He came back and got me,” she said.

“I said, ‘Oh no, I got to go get my wife!’” shared Oliver, who handled all of the duties outside the house.

Violet shared her keys to a successful marriage.

“You gonna get mad sometimes, but let it go,” she said. “You may not speak in a few days, but still stay there! Stay right there.”

The Pitts told the outlet that God kept them together throughout the years.

“I thank the Lord for letting us live this long and letting us be married,” the Pitts said.

To add to the celebration, social media users congratulated the Pitts under a Facebook post uploaded by Colorado journalist Wanya Reese.

“Congratulations happy Anniversary a beautiful love story,” one user wrote.

Another user commended the couple and wrote, “Congratulations to your great accomplishments! May God continue to bless your marriage!”

The generations have expanded since the Pitts had their five children. The husband and wife are also the grandparents of 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren, according to 11 Alive.

