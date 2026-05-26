News by Sidnee Michelle Douyon Courtney A. Kemp Signs Major New Deal With Apple TV+ Under the deal, Kemp and her production company, End of Episode, will develop television projects exclusively for Apple TV+,







Emmy-nominated television producer and writer Courtney A. Kemp has signed a multiyear overall agreement with Apple TV+, marking a new chapter for the creator behind the “Power” franchise and Netflix’s recently launched crime drama “Nemesis.”

Under the deal, announced the week of May 21, Kemp and her production company, End of Episode, will develop television projects exclusively for Apple TV+, while the streamer also receives first-look rights to film projects created by the producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The agreement arrives as “Nemesis,” Kemp’s newest crime thriller co-created with Tani Marole, continues to gain traction on Netflix. The series recently climbed to the No. 1 position in the United States and several international markets following its May debut.

Kemp said Apple’s leadership and support for creator-driven storytelling made the company an ideal fit for her next phase of projects. Executives Zack Van Amburg, Jamie Erlicht and Matt Cherniss were specifically mentioned in her public statement regarding the partnership.

“I’m so grateful to Zack [Van Amburg], Jamie [Erlicht] and Matt [Cherniss] for welcoming me to the Apple family. With their impeccable taste and strong support for their creators’ visions, Apple is the perfect place to develop my next projects. I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring my audience to Apple for more hard-hitting, high-stakes, multilayered stories that uplift the culture, yet reach beyond to universal viewership.”

Best known for creating the long-running “Power” television universe for Starz, Kemp helped build one of cable television’s most successful modern crime franchises, spawning multiple spinoffs including “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and the upcoming “Power: Origins.” Production on “Power: Origins” is currently underway in New York.

“Nemesis,” meanwhile, represents Kemp’s first major scripted release tied to her previous Netflix partnership. The Los Angeles-set series follows a detective and criminal mastermind locked in a high-stakes cat-and-mouse pursuit. Actors Matthew Law and Y’lan Noel lead the cast.

The move also reflects Apple TV+’s continued investment in high-profile creators as the streaming service expands its original programming slate amid intensifying competition in Hollywood’s streaming landscape.

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