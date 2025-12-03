Craig Williams, Former Jordan Brand President, Out At Nike

A recent corporate shakeup at Nike has resulted in EVP and Chief Commercial Officer Craig Williams no longer serving in that role.

In a letter to Nike employees, Elliot Hill, president and CEO of the brand, informed staff members that the moves were made to “remove layers” and bring the company closer to athletes and the marketplace.

Williams joined Nike in January 2019 and played an integral role in Jordan Brand, where he was previously president before Sarah Mensah took over the position in 2023, moving him to become president of Geographies & Marketplace for Nike.

“As part of this shift, we’re eliminating the role of EVP, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), currently held by Craig Williams,” Hill said in a letter to the team at Nike. “I want to thank Craig for his important role in advancing our marketplace strategy as CCO and for his leadership of the Jordan Brand. Throughout his time at Nike and Jordan, Craig has united teams around the world through his passion for our brands, commitment to excellence, and value-based leadership. We wish him the best in his next chapter.”

Before joining Nike, Williams worked at The Coca-Cola Company, where he served as senior vice president and president of The McDonald’s Division Worldwide. His responsibilities included growing the total beverage category globally in restaurants. Before joining Coca-Cola, Williams spent three years at CIBA Vision Corp. in global marketing. He took that position after seven years at Kraft Foods Inc., where he worked in brand management and new product development, and five years in the U.S. Navy as a Nuclear Power Officer.

Williams attended Northwestern University, where he earned an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in physics from Benedict College. He is currently a board member at Capital One.

