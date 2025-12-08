News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Thousands Of Crayola Products Recalled Nationwide Over Child Safety Concerns The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled thousands of Crayola CreatOn Pip-Cubes over potential safety risks to children.







Thousands of Crayola’s CreatOn Pip-Cubes toys have been recalled over risks of serious injury or death to children.

On Dec. 4, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall of Crayola-branded CreateOn Pip-Cubes, which pose a risk of “ingestion hazard” for children. According to the CPSC, approximately 9,400 units are affected, as the magnetic building cubes “can come loose if the seams separate.”

“When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death,” the CPSC warns.

The Pip-Cube sets, priced around $20 and made in China, were sold at Michael’s stores nationwide and online at Michaels.com and Amazon.com from May to July. Each cube features the Crayola brand name on the left side, and the model/UPC numbers for the recalled items are located on the bottom of the packaging. The recalled sets include 24- or 27-cube packs in “Bold Colors” (red, green, blue, yellow) and “Glitter” (purple, pink, blue, green) editions.

The CPSC reported that no injuries have been linked to the product so far. Consumers are urged to “immediately stop using the recalled magnetic building cubes” and return them using a pre-paid label provided by CreateOn. Replacement Pip-Cubes are also available.

According to the CPSC, CreateOn will provide a pre-paid mailing label for returning any recalled cubes. A Crayola spokesperson confirmed that the recalled Pip-Cubes are Crayola-licensed products made by CreateOn and that the company is cooperating with the CPSC’s recall.

“CreateOn takes product safety very seriously, and we are fully cooperating with the CPSC on this voluntary recall,” the spokesperson said. “We have implemented all required actions, including notifying consumers, updating our website with recall instructions, and working with our retail partners to remove affected product from shelves.”

