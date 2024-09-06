Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn Critics Speak Out Against Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s Black National Anthem Performance Conservative NFL fans are upset (again) about the inclusion of the Black National Anthem.







Not everybody was happy about Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s performance of “Life Every Voice and Sing” before Thursday’s NFL season debut, a nail-biter between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

The grief started Sept. 3, when it was announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the Grammy-award-winning gospel singer was performing the Black National Anthem at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Grammy Award winner, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, will perform Lift Every Voice at this Thursday's home opener. pic.twitter.com/06GwtppPTq — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (@GEHAField) September 3, 2024

“Anti-American and divisive,” one critic wrote. “Stop making up things to divide everyone. What a stain on our great history.”

“Play whatever song you want; just don’t ask everyone to stand for it. That is reserved for the National Anthem,” added another.

The backlash has become expected since the National Football League started incorporating the song in its pre-game performances in the wake of the civil unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd. “Life Every Voice and Sing” has been performed at every Super Bowl since. But not without fierce criticism from conservative NFL fans who believe the song is divisive.

“There is ONE NATIONAL ANTHEM. This is so divisive and racist,” a critic tweeted in response to Cobbs Leonard’s performance.

Another fan threatened to boycott the game because of the inclusion of the song.

“@NFL I will be watching… something else tonight then,” they wrote. “There is one National Anthem, and this crap is divisive and rude.”

Cobbs Leonard ignored the naysayers and took to her Instagram to encourage her fans to tune into her performance as “we celebrate unity, culture, and the thrill of the game.”

“I’m beyond excited to kick off the NFL season with a powerful live performance of ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ at the Chiefs vs. Ravens game in Kansas City!” she wrote. “This will be a night to remember—football, music, and an electric atmosphere.”

