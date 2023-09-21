Cynthia Bailey Launches ‘Refresh & Revive Your Soul’ Wellness Retreat For Women

Cynthia Bailey is bouncing back with a new wellness retreat aimed at helping women “Refresh and Revive” their souls.

The veteran model and reality star was in Los Angeles, California last month for the launch of the “REFRESH & REVIVE YOUR SOUL: A Cynthia Bailey Experience.” The event serves as a wellness retreat for women where you’re encouraged to drop the bags of life off at the door and enter into a safe space of sisterhood and relaxation.

For Bailey, the retreat “was born because I feel like as a woman, mother and entrepreneur, I find it difficult to make “me time” for myself,” she told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

Held at a private location in West Hollywood, guests were welcomed with plush robes and slippers upon entry and enjoyed a fully catered menu and cocktails throughout the day. Bailey took her time sitting down with guests as ladies engaged in raw unfiltered conversations that put down guards and connected energies.

“You are gently guided to leave all your worries, anxieties, and preconceived notions at the door,” Bailey said of the experience.

“This retreat is a sanctuary, a space of genuine self-care and transformation.”

Coming in the wake of her second divorce and exit from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” many have been wondering what’s next for Bailey. She made a guest appearance in Season 15 of “RHOA” where she lightly addressed her divorce from Mike Hill after two years of marriage.

Bailey, 56, also competed on “Celebrity Big Brother 3” and appeared alongside Kenya Moore for “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” in 2022. Known for being the exact opposite of a mean girl on cut-throat reality shows, Bailey has now paved the perfect lane to pour into others the way she’s done so naturally onscreen for years.

“I’ve always struggled to create a healthy balance between my personal and my professional life. I have an incredible network of women that I work with and I want a deeper and more meaningful connection to them outside of business,” she explained.

“I wanted to create a safe space where we can come together to nurture, uplift, and love on each other spiritually, mentally emotionally and physically.”

Created in partnership with publicist and Glam Body founder Danika Berry, Bailey sought to create an event where “boss women” can come together and “enjoy true fellowship and connection,” she said. Sponsors included Soul Purge, Seagrams’s Escapes, US Fibroids Centers, CurlDaze Hair Care, Brown Sugar Babe, The Health Lounge, Rose Bud Investments, and Moms Mental Health Matters.

After hosting her inaugural group, consisting of model/actress and fellow “Real Housewives” star Garcelle Beauvais, comedian Luenell, Loni Love, and more, Bailey is ready to take the well-received event on the road with the next stop being Lake Bailey in Atlanta and a special edition retreat in the Caribbean.

“The Atlanta edition will cater to our home crowd and aims to involve local communities of women, enabling more convenient access for those who may not be able to travel far,” she said.

“We also have plans for other markets such as Houston, Birmingham, Mississippi, and North Carolina as well.”

The goal is to create a new movement for powerhouse women to enjoy more safe spaces for love, support, and upliftment.

“In essence, the “REFRESH & REVIVE YOUR SOUL: A Cynthia Bailey Experience” is more than just a retreat—it’s a movement towards authenticity, self-love, and collective empowerment,” she said.

“It stands as a testament to the fact that every woman deserves a space where she can be free from judgment, where she can truly refresh and revive her soul.”

