Aspiring Artist Accuses DABABY Of Securing DABAG But Leaving Him Hanging

A 19-year-old aspiring hip-hop artist has taken to Instagram to accuse DaBaby of taking $20,000 of his money, of which he allegedly got $10,000 from his grandmother, to have the recording artist featured in his YouTube video. After he posted a video showing the recording artist walking off the set of the video, DaBaby responded to the young rapper’s accusation.

Michael Wright, who uses the moniker lahmikejr (Lah Mike) on Instagram, posted on his Instagram account that DaBaby was paid $20,000 and walked off the set after something happened with someone else at the shoot. He had a video clip showing DaBaby leaving, and he is telling his followers that his grandmother, who he says has cancer, gave him half of the money so he could realize his dream and that she could view the video before she died.

“I LOST 20k TODAY💔💔💔 .. @dababy RAN OF WITH 20K I PAID HIM FOR A VIDEO. I DID EVERYTHING I WAS SUPPOSED TO DO. PLEASE DON’T SCAM ME, BRO; THIS IS MY LIVELIHOOD. THIS WAS SUPPOSED TO BE MY BLOW UP VIDEO. MY WAY OUT. HOW IM POSED TO MAKE IT OUT IF I LOSE ALL MY VIDEOS?? IM 19 BRU PLEASE 🙏 GOD WHY DOES EVERYTHING HAVE TO GO BAD. I DONT EVEN HAVE A FULL VIDEO 😞 I SPENT MY LAST ON THAT & THIS HAPPENS??”

DaBaby posted his own video on his Instagram Stories explaining why he left after one of his boys tried to clown him on video in front of everyone. Then, he accused La Mike of fabricating the story about his grandmother giving him the money.

“You coulda went viral the right way posting the video of me pressing yo patna w them big ass silver shorts on. That’s the type of s**t people wanna see, kid,” he wrote.

AllHipHop reported that Lah Mike is a content creator with a YouTube channel doing a 20 vs. 1 series taping. Typically, the taping has 20 women versus a celebrity or another notable and vice versa, where there may be 20 men versus a known person. DaBaby offered to take the $20,000 and give $1,000 to each woman at the taping when this incident occurred over the weekend.

“I’m a give that $20,000 that you gave me, I’m a give it to them girls, them queens,” he stated. “Because they don’t need to be having no lame ass n**gas like you play with them no way.”

On his Instagram Live, he continued to chastise Lah Mike, once again repeating the claims that he made the grandmother story up and reiterated that the women who were at the shoot should be getting the money. DaBaby then posted one last message stating “CASE CLOSED” and also informed the women who were there to contact him so he could give him the money he promised them.

