DaBaby Sued For $4M Following 2022 Bowling Alley Fight

A lawsuit filed against rapper DaBaby by the brother of his ex-girlfriend and fellow artist DaniLeigh reveals that Brandon Bills is requesting a total of $4 million from the Cleveland entertainer.

According to court documents obtained by InTouch, Bills filed the paperwork about an incident that took place in February 2022, claiming that the rapper allegedly assaulted him at a bowling alley in an unprovoked attack. Bills claimed he suffered significant physical and emotional harm due to the alleged assault. He is asking for $2 million in general damages and another $2 million in special damages. DaBaby used to date Bills’s sister, DaniLeigh.

Bills said he was at a Southern California bowling alley when the 32-year-old DaBaby walked in with friends and attacked him for no reason. TMZ posted a video of the altercation showing the rapper allegedly throwing punches at Bills as DaBaby’s friends join in fighting him on the lanes at the bowling alley.

The incident occurred several months after DaBaby and DaniLeigh broke up. TMZ reported that although police officers investigated the matter, no charges were ever filed against the rapper because he refused to speak to them.

DaBaby was embroiled in another lawsuit after someone else accused him of punching him in the face and knocking out several teeth after a dispute at the man’s Los Angeles residence.

According to RadarOnline, DaBaby had paperwork filed against him by 65-year-old Gary Pagar, who says he leased his Los Angeles residence to the “Rockstar” rapper and his associates in 2020. Pagar says he and DaBaby agreed that he wouldn’t have more than 12 people at the home. Yet, Pagar discovered that the recording artist filmed a music video at the residence with more than 40 people in the house.

When Pagar found out about the video being filmed at his place, he went to the home and confronted the rapper. He claimed the rapper punched him in the face and knocked out several of his teeth. He called the police, but DaBaby left before they arrived. Pagar asked for unspecified damages for his injuries and damage to his house.

The Los Angeles Superior Court judge scheduled a trial for Sept. 3, but Rolling Stone reported that he accepted a misdemeanor, no-jail plea deal in July.

Blair Berk, the rapper’s attorney, stated that DaBaby pleaded guilty (the rapper didn’t appear in court) to misdemeanor battery. Los Angeles County Judge Ray Jurado sentenced DaBaby to one year of probation and time served for the day he spent in custody when he was originally arrested in 2021. The judge also ordered him to pay $10,000 restitution, stay at least 100 yards away from Pagar, and “not possess, buy or sell any deadly weapons, including firearms.”

