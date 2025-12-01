Damon Dash Disses 50 Cent After Trailer For Diddy Documentary Released

With the announcement that the Diddy documentary that G-Unit owner 50 Cent has been working on will debut Dec. 2, former Roc-A-Fella co-owner Damon Dash took to social media to diss the Power television executive.

Netflix has released the debut date of the Diddy docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which 50 started talking about almost immediately after Diddy was arrested on RICO charges (the entertainment mogul was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in July and then sentenced to 50 months in prison in October). Now that the world knows that the completed project will be airing soon, Dash went on the attack, accusing 50 of “tearing down another Black Man” for a white man.

“Never trust a black man that will make a documentary tearing down another black man for a white man … that’s nasty work.”

“I’m not playing these ghetto games, that’s played out.”

Dash, who has been in the news lately for his beefs with other Black men, like Cam’ron, Charlamagne tha God, and others, has been feuding with 50 as recently as September.

The furor towards 50 was inflamed after Netflix recently posted a trailer for the docuseries.

50 has been throwing shots and trolling Diddy for years now, and seemed hell-bent on getting this documentary done to expose the allegations against the No Way Out producer. In the documentary, people who were affected by Diddy in some way spoke about him in front of the cameras. Former recording artists who were signed to him, like Aubrey O’Day, Mark Curry, Brooklyn Babs, and members of Day26, as well as former law enforcement agents, Greg Kading and Derrick Parker, and even ex-employees of the mogul, like Kirk Burrowes and Capricorn Clark, are featured in the doc.

“I’ve been committed to real storytelling for years through G-Unit Film and Television,” 50 said in a written statement. “I’m grateful to everyone who came forward and trusted us with their stories, and proud to have Alexandria Stapleton as the director on the project to bring this important story to the screen.”

RELATED CONTENT: ‘BE PRESIDENTIAL:’ Long Island Man Sues Ex-Boss And Medical Center For $100M Over Alleged Obama-Fueled Sex Extortion