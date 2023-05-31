DaniLeigh Allegedly Fractured Victim's Spine In Hit And Run, DUI Incident

DaniLeigh, real name Danielle Leigh Curiel, is in serious legal trouble after the singer was arrested for a DUI hit-and-run that allegedly left the victim with a serious back injury.

The singer, who hasn’t made media headline since her messy split from rapper Da Baby, was arrested Tuesday morning in Miami after she allegedly hit someone on a moped with her car, TMZ reports. Eyewitnesses say they saw the “Easy” singer swerving in and out of lanes before she hit a man on a motorized scooter and reportedly dragged the moped for a block before being stopped by a police officer.

DaniLeigh failed a sobriety test and took a breathalyzer that came back with a 0.145 and 0.148, twice the legal limit. Cops claimed the songstress reeked of alcohol when she was taken into custody around 2 AM and claimed her passenger was “highly intoxicated,” People reports. They also reportedly located an empty bottle of tequila inside the gray Mercedes Benz the singer was driving.

Witnesses say they tried flagging down Dani to tell her to stop, but she allegedly kept on driving. She allegedly told police that “she never hit a motorist” and had not “consumed any alcoholic beverages.”

The singer was cited for three felonies including leaving the scene of a crash without rendering care, driving under the influence, and related property damage. The unidentified victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries including a kidney laceration and spinal fracture. DaniLeigh spent a few hours in custody before being released on a $9,500 bond.

She recently shared an Instagram post celebrating her choreography that was incorporated into Beyonce’s Renaissance world tour. DaniLiegh made her industry inception in 2013 when she directed Prince’s “Breakfast Can Wait” music video.

Two years later she made her music debut with the single “D.O.S.E.” and has since released 2017’s “Summer with Friends”, 2018’s “The Plan,” 2020’s “Movie” and 2022’s “My Side.”

More recently, DaniLeigh has been known for her tumultuous split from DaBaby after the rapper blasted their breakup on Instagram. The pair share their 20-month-old daughter, Velour.

