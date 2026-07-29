photo credit: pexels Entrepreneurship by Sidnee Michelle ‘Just For Teens’ Skincare Brand Expands To Nearly 10,000 Dollar General Stores The expansion marks another step in the company's retail growth strategy after its products demand increased.







Black-owned skincare company Just for Teens will expand its national retail footprint to nearly 10,000 Dollar General stores by September 2026, giving the Atlanta-based brand broader access to consumers through one of the nation’s largest discount retailers, The Atlanta Voice reports.

The expansion marks another step in the company’s retail growth strategy after its products increased from approximately 4,000 Dollar General locations in September 2025 to more than 8,000 stores today. Founder Brian Reynolds said the latest rollout will include the company’s scented pimple patches, which are scheduled to arrive in stores in September.

Reynolds said the opportunity stemmed from participating in Dollar General’s small-business supplier program, which helps emerging businesses secure shelf space with the retailer.

“I saw that there was an opportunity and a market, so I took advantage of it,” Reynolds said.

Founded in 2020, Just for Teens develops skincare products designed for younger consumers, including facial cleansers, moisturizers, mineral creams, pimple patches, sun patches, and bite patches. Reynolds said the company’s retail presence has accelerated over the past 18 months as it expanded into major chain stores.

Dollar General operates more than 20,000 stores nationwide, including more than 1,130 locations in Georgia — its second-largest market by store count behind Texas, according to the retailer. The company has a market capitalization of about $26 billion, according to CompaniesMarketCap.

For Reynolds, securing shelf space with a national retailer has allowed the brand to reach customers in communities that extend far beyond its Atlanta roots.

“It’s fascinating to go into random stores in small towns and see your products on shelves,” Reynolds said.

He recalled learning that a friend found Just for Teens pimple patches at a Dollar General outside St. Louis, highlighting the brand’s expanding national reach.

“We’re growing really quickly,” Reynolds said.

The September rollout is expected to further increase the company’s visibility as Just for Teens continues to compete for market share in the growing skincare industry while demonstrating how national retail partnerships can help Black-owned consumer brands scale their businesses.

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