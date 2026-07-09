Video by Kenneth Meeks David Banner Says Excellence Has Everything To Do With You To the Best of Your Ability, Be 10-times better than everyone else







Who Is The Man Behind The Message?

David Banner is an actor and recording artist and producer who has appeared in Stomp the Yard, The Butler, and The Equalizer. He also has several studio albums including Them Firewater Boyz, Vol. 1, Mississippi: The Album, and The Greatest Story Ever Told. Originally from Jackson, Mississippi, Banner was awarded a Visionary Award in 2006 by the National Black Caucus of State Legislators in his hometown, recognizing him for his humanitarian work after Hurricane Katrina. According to published reports, he also testified before Congress at a hearing on racism and misogyny in hip hop music industry.



David Banner’s Message At XCEL Summit For Men

When he joined award-winning actor Blair Underwood at the 2025 XCEL Summit for Men, he shared his experience on the set of a Mercedez Benz commercial that proved his dedication to excellence. It’s a story we’re excerpting in this short clip below. And as we approached the 10th anniversary of the XCEL Summit for Men, Banner’s story just might inspire you to strive for excellence in your own career. If he can do it in the midst of a medical emergency, then we all can strive for excellence with less trauma. Take a look!

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