Dawn Richard Denies Drugging Day26’s Que At Diddy’s Request: ‘I’ve Never Drugged Anyone’

Dawn Richard is responding to ex-boyfriend Que’s shocking claims of her drugging him at the request of their Bad Boy boss Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The Danity Kane singer shared a since-deleted statement on X denying the Day26 singer’s claims, which he revealed on Aubrey O’Day’s Do You Believe Me Now? podcast.

“I want to be unequivocally clear: I have never drugged anyone, nor have I ever given anyone pills to take,” she wrote in the post captured by Onsite.

Richard said Que’s claims are “categorically false” and don’t coincide with their continued relationship after the alleged drugging took place.

“If such a belief were genuine,” she wrote, “it would be inconsistent with the actions that followed—like inviting me into your home, introducing me to your family, and continuing a relationship.”

Her statement has faced backlash online, with many siding with Que and pointing to her recent court testimony against Diddy as a reason to question her denial.

“Her response makes no sense,” one critic wrote. “She said she didn’t drug him, and if she did, then why would he continue the relationship, but she didn’t she just testify how she watched Diddy abuse Cassie multiple times and she continued working with him?”

As details of the horrors surrounding Diddy’s behavior continue to emerge in his trial for federal sex trafficking and RICO charges, many of his artists and affiliates are receiving added attention on what they might say or reveal about the disgraced music mogul.

Que claims Richard gave him what he believes was a horse tranquilizer, which triggered a psychotic episode that took time to recover from.

“Whatever ritual, spell, or manipulation that pill carried, it hijacked my autonomy,” Que shared in a lengthy Instagram caption. “I began isolating myself. Sleep became my only escape from the pressure in my skull. I truly believed it was orchestrated by her boss—a display of power meant to destabilize a ‘weak’ mind and instill fear.”

Richard said she remained silent about their breakup out of respect and is now calling for compassion toward everyone affected by Diddy’s alleged abuse. “This isn’t about one person,” she wrote. “My intention has always been to move forward with integrity.”

