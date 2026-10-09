Belmont, North Carolina, USA - October 4, 2014: World War II Veterans give their attention to North Carolina Governor, Pat McCrory during a speech dedicating of a statue to honor the Veterans of World War II. Entrepreneurship by Sidnee Michelle A New Guide Launches To Spotlight Veteran-Owned Businesses The initiative is the third installment in Decide DeKalb's business guide series, following the DeKalb Black Business Guide in 2024.







Decide DeKalb is launching a new initiative to increase visibility and economic opportunities for veteran-owned businesses in Georgia‘s DeKalb County, where more than 31,900 military veterans reside, according to a new press release.

The county’s economic development organization announced Oct. 7 that it is accepting submissions for its DeKalb Veteran-Owned Business Guide, which will connect local entrepreneurs with residents, companies, and community partners. The guide is scheduled for publication on Nov. 9, ahead of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

The initiative is the third installment in Decide DeKalb’s business guide series, following the DeKalb Black Business Guide in 2024 and the DeKalb Women-Owned Business Guide in May 2026.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data cited by the organization, DeKalb County has 541 businesses with at least one paid employee that are at least 51% veteran-owned. The initiative aims to strengthen the local economy by encouraging residents and businesses to support veteran entrepreneurs.

“Veterans bring leadership, discipline, and a commitment to service to everything they do, and many of them are putting those strengths to work building businesses right here in DeKalb,” said Terra Washington, Decide DeKalb’s vice president of marketing and communications.

“This guide makes it easier for residents, companies, and partners to find those businesses and choose them. Every dollar spent with a veteran-owned business strengthens our local economy and the neighborhoods these individuals call home,” Washington added.

The guide will feature businesses across several industries, including professional services, retail, food and beverage, technology, construction, marketing, and health and wellness.

Decide DeKalb’s previous guides have collectively featured more than 230 businesses, with participating entrepreneurs gaining exposure through the organization’s website, social media channels, and events.

Brittany Smith, co-owner of The Book Bird, an independent bookstore in Avondale Estates, said the women-owned business guide helped her store attract new customers.

“The Women-Owned Business Guide came out right as we were settling into our new space at The Dale, and it brought in neighbors who hadn’t found us yet,” Smith said.

Eligible veteran-owned businesses have until Oct. 9 to submit their information, including business and owner names, contact details, an address, a business category, and a brief description. Decide DeKalb will review submissions before publishing the guide.

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