photo credit: exe;s News by Sidnee Michelle Metro Atlanta County Goes Full ‘Flock,’ Approves $18.9M Camera Program County officials said the system is intended to help investigators identify stolen vehicles, locate suspects, and generate investigative leads.







DeKalb County officials have approved an $18.9 million investment in public safety technology that will expand the use of automated license plate recognition cameras and real-time investigative tools across the county.

County CEO Lorraine Cochran Johnson announced the launch of the Digital Shield initiative after the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the funding. The initiative will deploy technology from Flock Safety, a public safety technology company that provides automated license plate recognition systems used by law enforcement agencies nationwide.

County officials said the system is intended to help investigators identify stolen vehicles, locate suspects, and generate investigative leads by capturing license plate data and sharing information in real time with participating law enforcement agencies.

“Digital Shield is about protecting every corner of DeKalb,” Cochran Johnson said in a statement. “This unprecedented investment gives our police department the tools to prevent crime, solve cases faster, and give residents the peace of mind they deserve. This is a defining moment for how we reimagine public safety in our county.”

According to the county, cameras will be installed at locations identified through public safety data, including major roadways, neighborhood entrances, and high-traffic intersections. Officials said the technology will integrate with DeKalb’s Real Time Crime Center and allow investigators to collaborate with neighboring jurisdictions that also use Flock Safety’s platform.

The county said the initiative will include policies intended to promote transparency, accountability, and responsible management of collected data.

The investment is part of a broader public safety strategy under Cochran Johnson’s administration. County officials said recent efforts have included increasing police officer pay and benefits, expanding recruitment initiatives, and investing in officer training and retention.

Cochran Johnson thanked the Board of Commissioners for unanimously approving the funding.

“I want to thank the Board for unanimously approving this investment,” she said. “With Digital Shield, and through our ongoing commitment to supporting and investing in our officers, DeKalb is taking bold steps to strengthen public safety and protect the security of our residents.”

Implementation of the Digital Shield initiative is expected to begin immediately, with county officials anticipating full deployment over the next year.

While automated license plate recognition technology has been adopted by hundreds of law enforcement agencies across the country to support criminal investigations and recover stolen vehicles, its use has also prompted ongoing discussions among privacy advocates about data retention, oversight, and civil liberties. DeKalb County officials said the Digital Shield initiative includes safeguards designed to ensure transparency and ethical use of the technology.

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