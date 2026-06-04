Diversity, Equality, Inclusion by Sidnee Michelle Defense Secretary Hegseth’s Scrutinized For Blocking Navy Promotions, Sparks Major Diversity Concerns According to the outlet, Hegseth blocked the promotions of several diverse Navy captains recommended for elevation to rear admiral.







Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing renewed criticism after reports that he personally removed several officers from a Navy promotion list. This decision disproportionately impacted women and Black service members, raising concerns about political influence in military advancement, The New York Times reports.

According to the outlet, Hegseth blocked the promotions of several Navy captains recommended for elevation to rear admiral. The updated list reportedly included no women and only two nonwhite officers among 22 nominees.

Current and former defense officials described Hegseth’s intervention as unusual. They noted that promotion recommendations typically go through military channels before reaching ‘civilian leaders’ for approval. Hegseth’s opponents argue that this change raises questions about whether race or gender influenced the decision-making process.

The Pentagon has rejected these claims.

In a statement posted on X, the Defense Department said, “The era of promoting based on race and gender is over at the war department.” The statement added that promotions would be based on “merit, qualifications and performance, not identity.”

The era of promoting based on race and gender is over at the War Department.



We promote based on merit, qualifications, and performance—not identity.



It’s simple: the most qualified people get the job and earn the promotion. https://t.co/LhEI3obCm0 — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) June 2, 2026

This controversy arises amid a broader restructuring effort under Hegseth, who has repeatedly pledged to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in the military. Since taking office, he has overseen the removal or reassignment of numerous senior military leaders, including several women and minority officers.

The latest move mirrors a recent controversy involving Hegseth, who previously halted the advancement of four Army colonels selected for promotion to one-star general, MS Now reports. The group included two women and two Black men.

Democratic lawmakers and some military personnel warn that such actions could undermine trust in the armed forces’ promotion system and affect retention among qualified officers. Sen. Jack Reed has previously expressed concern that repeated interference in personnel decisions could discourage future military leaders.

“You are hollowing out the military’s bench of experience and highest-performing senior officers, while making young officers wonder if they should continue to serve,” he said at a recent hearing.

The Pentagon insists that the promotion decisions were based solely on qualifications and performance. However, these latest changes have intensified the debate over the administration’s approach to diversity policies and leadership selection within the U.S. military.

RELATED CONTENT: U.S. Navy Lifts Ban on Dreadlocks and Other Hairstyles