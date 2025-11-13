News by Jameelah Mullen USAA Commits $500M To Help Veterans Achieve Financial Security USAA Celebrate Veterans Day with programs that offer year-round support to the military community.







In its more than 100-year history, United Services Automobile Association (USAA), a member-owned financial services company, has been a leader in serving the military and their families. The company is now expanding its advocacy to help active-duty military members transition more smoothly into civilian life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kolby Shantel Harris ✨ (@kolbyshantel)

Under the leadership of new CEO Juan Andrade, who took on the role in April 2025, the company launched Honor Through Action, a $500 million commitment over the next five years aimed at helping military families transition into rewarding careers and secure financial stability through various partnerships across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors.

“One of the things that takes place when you leave the military is that you lose your tribe,” Andrade told CNBC News. “We get that, and this is about helping them find a new tribe.”

Each year, about 250,000 active-duty military members transition to veteran status in the U.S. According to the Department of Defense, fewer than one in five transitioning service members feel fully prepared to find civilian jobs, and once employed, they typically stay in the same position for less than a year. Additionally, the unemployment rate for military spouses is 4 times the civilian average, according to Blue Star Families.

Job insecurity can lead to financial strain. Moreover, some veterans experience emotional struggles and culture shock as they adjust to civilian life, Andrade notes. The CEO highlights the importance of not only helping them find new jobs but also matching them with careers that suit their individual needs and personalities.

“That starts creating that sense of belonging, which I think is very important from a mental health standpoint, and it’s also very related to the financial side,” he said to CNBC News. “If you don’t feel that you belong somewhere and if your finances are not in a good place, you’re going to have incredible stress, and we want to focus on solving some of those problems before they become real issues.”

Andrade said one of Honor Through Action’s main focuses is strengthening relationships with companies seeking to hire veterans. It also aims to provide resources for reskilling and childcare to help veterans and their spouses overcome barriers and improve their chances of securing meaningful career success.