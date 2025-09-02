Shedeur Sanders Speaks Life Into Dad, Deion, After Losing First Game Of Season

With the constant attention that the Sanders’ typically get, after a Colorado Buffaloes loss over the weekend, NFL quarterback and third son of head coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur, sent words of encouragement to his father and brother, Shilo, in a private text message.

Not that the Sanders are mired in disappointment and shame, but the recent cutting of Shilo from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, combined with Shedeur being named the No. 3 quarterback in a pool of three, AND the recent collegiate loss by the Buffaloes (to the Gerogia Tech Blue Jackets football team by the score of 27-20), the Sanders collective may need a hug.

However, instead of a hug, Sheduer, who is set to start his professional football career this upcoming weekend when the NFL begins the 2025-2026 season, left a message that may help the clan at this time.

Deion’s oldest son, his namesake, posted the private message (from his media account, welloffforever) sent in the group chat for all the world to see. From the message, he is reminding his family about who they are.

“Why @shedeursanders text this is the group chat after we loss yesterday? It’s been a rough couple weeks for the Sanders”

“As SANDERS MEN, we have to regroup,” was the message sent by Shedeur.

Shedeur also took to his social media account to assure fans that the team will bounce back because they have a “great head coach.”

They’ll figure things out. They have a great head coach. — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) August 30, 2025

Losing the game and not having both his sons on the team is not the only barrier Deion is facing. Over the summer, the head coach announced to the world that he had been battling bladder cancer, which kept him sidelined for several months as he sought a treatment plan for the illness. He has assured the media that he is now cancer-free after recent treatment.

