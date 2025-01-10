Deion Sanders Will Coach An NFL Team Under One Condition

With his coaching success thus far, many are speculating that Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders could be heading to the National Football League, but in a recent interview, he revealed there is only one way he’d take a job in the NFL.

Sanders appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Jan. 8, to promote his latest Coach Prime series. While discussing the Amazon Prime show, he was asked if he intended to take his talents to the league he once had significant success in. While laughing at the question as pundits tried to line him up with several possibilities in the NFL, he gave a more definitive response instead of sidestepping it.

He stated that his current path into the NFL would be if his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, who played for their father at Jackson State University and the University of Colorado Boulder, were on the team he would be coaching.

“You know what?” Sanders responded, “The only way I would consider is to coach my sons.”

Ending all speculations that he would join any NFL team looking to utilize his expertise. He added that he is enjoying his time in Colorado.

“I love Colorado,” Sanders stated. “Now I love my Buffaloes. I love everything that we’re building. I love everything that we’re doing, and I love Boulder, Colorado. I do, immensely.”

Coach Prime on the chance of possibly coaching his sons in the NFL👀: “ The only way I would consider, is to coach my SONS.” 🎥@GMA pic.twitter.com/Ye5FyvmtOC — GUCCE🦬🐦‍⬛ (@gucceCU) January 8, 2025

With the success of the football programs he’s headed at Jackson State and Colorado, three of his players could play in the NFL next season. His quarterback son, Sheduer, is projected to be the No. 1 quarterback picked in the draft, while two-way player Travis Hunter is anticipated to be a Top 5 pick. His other son, Shilo, could also be drafted.

RELATED CONTENT: Gen Z’s Mental Health Struggles Create Catch-22 In Employment, UK Study Reveals