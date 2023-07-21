Ketanji Brown Jackson, Debra Lee and More Named Honorary Delta Sigma Theta Members

Historically Black sorority Delta Sigma Theta is adding more elephants to its roster starting July 19, 2023.

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, former BET CEO Debra Lee, and MSNBC president Rashida Jones are among the changemaker sorors, Because of Them We Can reports. The ladies will receive this prestigious award during the 56th National Convention in Indianapolis, where more than 20,000 members gather to celebrate the accomplishments and service of Delta Sigma Theta.

Sorority members congratulated their new sorors in the comments. “Show me a woman of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and I’ll show you the countless lives impacted by her work and all for which she stands. PERIOD!,” one member said. “OH TO BE A DELTA GIRL.”

Other heavy hitters joining the ranks include Channing Dungey, chairperson of Warner Bros.; Bonnie Jenkins, the first Black president of a major broadcast television network; former WNBA player Tamika Catchings; and award-winning entrepreneur and leadership mentor Phyllis Newhouse.

This year’s hybrid-style convention focuses on the theme “Forward with Fortitude: Engaging Our Sisterhood, Empowering Our Communities, Elevating Our Impact.” The weeklong conference kicks off with a community service project and is projected to bring in $20 million of positive economic impact for the city.

“As a public service organization, we make it a priority to leave a positive impact on the wonderful communities where our members live and serve,” Delta Sigma Theta Sorority President Elsie Cooke-Holmes said, according to the Indianapolis Recorder.

“Close coordination between the Sorority’s national, regional, and our amazing Indianapolis Alumnae Chapter, led us to organize and plan Impact Day to directly benefit and empower Indy’s youth.”

The newly appointed Delta Sigma Theta sorority members are in good company. Last year’s honorary members included journalists Abby Phillip and Joy-Ann Reid; Grammy-nominated artist Ledisi; Atallah Shabazz, daughter of civil rights leaders Malcolm and Dr. Betty Shabazz; retired United States Navy four-star admiral Michelle J. Howard; and Collette V. Smith, the NFL’s first Black female coach.