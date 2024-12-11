Deobra Redden Jumped At A Judge And Got Hit With 26 To 65-Year Sentence

Deobra Redden, who went viral for leaping onto a courtroom judge’s bench, has been given a 26 to 65-year prison sentence.

According to The Associated Press, a Nevada judge gave Redden a long-term sentence after he pleaded guilty but mentally ill in September after he was charged with attempted murder. Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus testified at Redden’s trial as she stated she feared for her life when he attacked her on the bench.

Redden attacked Judge Holthus as she denied him bail on Jan. 3. He was initially in court facing charges including battery, robbery, assault, injury to property, and coercion. Before the court appearance, a judge ordered a competency determination for him and he was determined to be competent to stand trial in October 2023. The attack was caught on video. Redden was seen making a giant leap from the floor to the bench and attacked the judge and grabbed her hair.

Courtroom staff, including court officers, jumped to Holthus’ defense as they were seen pulling Redden off the judge and punching him as they pried him away from the judge.

The judge did suffer minor injuries but did not go to the hospital.

Courthouse News Service reported that Redden pleaded with the judge before being sentenced at the recent hearing.

“I don’t understand why the state is going after my character,” Redden told the judge. “I’ve had problems since I was a kid. I’m just being me, growing up and trying to do the right thing.”

“I know I’m not a bad person,” Redden added. “On Jan. 3, I was listening to music, I was in a good mood. I don’t know why the state is trying to prove me as a bad person. I’m not an evil person.”

His words fell on deaf ears as Judge Susan Johnson handed him the 26-year minimum term with parole.

“Your actions on that day wasn’t just retaliation; it was judiciary,” Johnson said. “While you do have mental issues, you did know the difference between right and wrong.”

