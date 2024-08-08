News by Sharelle Burt White Family Arrested In Nevada After Allegedly Calling For A Black Man To Be Hanged Incidents like this have got to stop.









Three family members in Nevada were arrested and charged in connection to a viral verbal altercation in which a Black man claimed they directed a racist slur toward him and said, “They have a hanging tree,” 8 News Now reports.

Gary Miller faces a charge of violation of breach of peace, Janis Miller faces a charge of battery, and Tiffany Miller faces a charge of obstructing and delaying a peace officer, according to Storey County Sheriff’s Office. The family was seen antagonizing Ricky Johnson, who was working at the Hot August Nights classic car festival in Virginia City, Nevada.

Johnson started to record the now-viral video after some alleged racist comments were directed at him.

While Miller was seen giving Johnson the middle finger, Johnson demanded that Miller repeat himself. “And where the tree to hang people at? Where’s that? Where is the hanging tree at?” Johnson can be heard saying.

The viral video shows Gary Miller responding, “In the backyard.”

This shit was TRIGGERING and now I’m researching the history of Virginia City, Nevada… That woman said “do you know the history of our city” laughing after they threatened to HANG HIM 🤬😡 pic.twitter.com/kFdv8q4cav — Conscious Lee (@TheConsciousLee) August 3, 2024

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford released a statement condemning the racist undertones, saying that hate has no place in the state.

“Such hate does not represent the values we hold here in Nevada, and it should not be countenanced,” Ford added. “I am proud to be a Nevadan, as are the employees from my office who reside throughout our state, including those living in and around Virginia City. Nevada is rich in diversity, with people from different backgrounds, and I know us to be welcoming and kind.”

He encouraged people to speak out about mimicking incidents as several have voiced concern, including Gov. Joe Lombardo. “I encourage others to likewise denounce the racism displayed in the video,” Ford said.

“I’m concerned and disappointed by this incident in Virginia City this weekend. Racism and hate have no place in Nevada – this behavior must be condemned in the strongest terms possible,” Lombard said in a statement on X. “We take pride in our rich, diverse history, and we’ll always be a place where all are welcome.”

I’m concerned and disappointed by this incident in Virginia City this weekend. Racism and hate have no place in Nevada – this behavior must be condemned in the strongest terms possible. We take pride in our rich, diverse history, and we’ll always be a place where all are welcome. https://t.co/tHYFKreDYk — Governor Joe Lombardo (@JosephMLombardo) August 5, 2024

Virginia City is located just outside of Reno. The old mining town hosts tens of thousands of tourists who visit wood-planked sidewalks filled with old saloons and stores. Johnson, the Houston native who was in town to collect signatures for a proposed Nevada state ballot targeting capped attorney fees, said the ordeal troubles him. “I’m still shaking every time I think about it,” Johnson told the Associated Press.

