Deon Cole Receives Death Threats After Jokes About Nicki Minaj, MAGA

Comedian Deon Cole didn’t disappoint, and his jokes and commentary about recording artist Nicki Minaj have led to death threats and insults levied against the former black-ish star and Old Spice pitchman, AllHipHop reports.

While hosting the 2026 NAACP Image Awards on March 1, Cole took aim at the Queens rapper, who has been seen at recent MAGA-related affairs, even cozying up to President Donald Trump.

“Lord, we want you to bless our sister Nicki Minaj,” Cole said. “She’s been going through a lot lately and hasn’t been herself, Lord. I believe whatever’s in her body is affecting her brain, Lord.”

Although it drew applause from the crowd, online, it was a different story. It seems the “Barbz” and MAGA enthusiasts were none too pleased.

In an Instagram post, Cole collected a number of responses and threats from some of these people and posted them to his account. The comedian posted responses that called him the N-word.

All of Cole’s jabs weren’t directed at Minaj and MAGA. Deon Cole commented on the recent British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTAs) controversy with John Davidson, the Tourette’s Syndrome activist who shouted out the N-word while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage presenting an award. Making light of the situation that has been in the news lately, he warned that if anyone does have Tourette’s, they had “better read the room tonight.”

