Detroit Introduces BIG3 Team, The Amplifiers Before June 14 Season Start

As the BIG3 league prepares to start its latest season on June 14, Detroit is excited to be one of the eight location-based teams granted a team, as the city introduced the Amplifiers before the team’s first game.

According to the Detroit Free Press, a press conference was held to present the coach and players for the team before the BIG3 starts its eighth season. The Amplifiers are led by NBA Hall of Famer George “Iceman” Gervin and former seven-time NBA All-Star Joe “Iso Joe” Johnson, as well as EuroLeague veteran Jeremy Pargo and former NBA forward Darnell Jackson, who head the roster of players.

The introduction took place in front of the Born in Detroit store on Woodward Avenue.

Thank you, Detroit! You showed up and showed out at our launch event. Now it’s our turn to return that energy on the court — every week.#AmpCity #AmpUpDetroit pic.twitter.com/n4KLbBRTX5 — Detroit Amplifiers (@DetroitAmps) June 11, 2025

Iceman said he relishes the chance to coach the team. The 73-year-old former player is also a part-owner in the Amplifiers, along with former NFL Pro Bowl offensive lineman T.J. Lang and Born in Detroit Co-Founder Anthony Tomey.

“I love Detroit. Man, it’s where my stage was,” he said. “And now to have an opportunity to coach in a professional league again? I relish it, man. I look forward to it so much.”

Iso Joe has been playing in the league for several years and was the BIG3 MVP in 2019 when his team, the Triplets, won the title that year.

“We’re probably at the highest point that it’s ever been,” he said. “We learned so much about the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan. It’s been fun, man, so I expect it to grow, to continue to get better, and we’re here to bring winning basketball to Detroit.”

The Amps’ first game will be played at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, against the Chicago Triplets on June 14. The team’s home opener is Sunday, July 20, at Little Caesars Arena.

Other cities hosting BIG3 teams this season include Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and Miami.

