Former Dallas Cowboy Dez Bryant Claims Offset Owes Him $8K

Rapper Offset, who was recently shot in Florida, allegedly owes former Dallas Cowboys player Dez Bryant $8,000 from a gambling debt incurred by the Georgia rapper.

The former NFL wide receiver took to social media after news of Offset’s shooting hit the airwaves. Amid the rumors that the rapper was allegedly shot because of a debt owed to fellow rapper Lil TJay, a DM exchange between the two recording artists was leaked, and My Mixtapez revealed it via X. The post shows that the former Migos rapper owed the Bronx rapper $10,000, and he wanted repayment.

Seeing the post, Bryant responded with an Offset story of his own. He starts by saying he doesn’t talk about what he does or his relationships, then goes on to detail Offset owing him money as well. After claiming to beat the rapper out of $8,000, he said Offset went to take a nap, and when he went to wake him up to inquire about the money owed, he realized Offset’s friends peeped him going to tap the rapper. Being outnumbered as he was there by himself, he did not want to take a chance of anything jumping off, so he decided to avoid confrontation.

“I chilled because I was by myself completely outnumbered.. so I charged it to the game…”

He then says that Offset reached out to him on the day he was shot to ask him for some money, but didn’t oblige him. Several hours later, he found out about the rapper being shot.

“I swear to God, Offset reached out to me yesterday three hours before he got shot on a money play… I thought about it and said..I’m good.. then I saw the news later on and was like damn…some people don’t play about they money.”

I don’t ever talk about what I do or my relationships with anyone, but I’m going to give yall a quick story between me and offset.. I beat offset out of 8k he tried to take a nap on me, and I go to tap on him to wake him up..telling him I need that 8k.. his patnas saw me tapping on… https://t.co/W0G6FZu4FV — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 7, 2026

According to ABC News, Offset was hospitalized and listed in stable condition after being shot outside in the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino after 7 p.m. on April 6.

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