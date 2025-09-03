NBA YoungBoy Donates $50K To 2 Dallas Nonprofits In Middle Of Nationwide Tour

NBA YoungBoy, in the middle of his “Make America Slime Again (MASA)” tour, donated $50,000 to two nonprofit organizations.

According to WFAA, the “Bandit” rapper donated $25,000 each to Urban Specialists and Manifest Freedom, during his first tour stop in Dallas. Urban Specialists works to reduce violence in communities; Manifest Freedom invests in entrepreneurs and creatives who the criminal justice system has impacted.

The young rapper performed two shows at American Airlines Center.

“I just want to start this tour on something real,” said YoungBoy in a written statement. “This is bigger than music—it’s about peace, growth, and giving people a real chance to change their lives.”

“This charitable donation will help our organization continue in the work of assisting schools and families who fall victim to senseless acts of violence,” a spokesperson for Urban Specialists said.

Manifest Freedom said in a statement that the donation will help support entrepreneurs like Fort Worth brothers Edward and Joe Sotelo, WFAA reported, who were incarcerated on drug-related charges before their sentences were commuted by President Donald Trump earlier this year.

The brother’s run their family restaurant, Tia’s on the Bluff, in Fort Worth.

NBA Youngboy, 25, pleaded guilty late last year to possessing weapons as a felon and was sentenced to 23 months in prison on gun charges he received in Louisiana. He was also sentenced to five years of probation and fined $200,000 for a gun charge in a separate Utah case.

The Associated Press reported that Youngboy was released from federal prison in March. After receiving credit for time served, he was given home confinement, which was completed in April. Thanks to a pardon from Trump, he won’t have to complete the terms of his probation.

The MASA Tour, which started in Dallas on Sept. 1, is scheduled to end Nov. 12 in Seattle.

