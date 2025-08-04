Dez Bryant, Roc Nation Fire Back at Jerry Jones, Calls JAY-Z Accusation ‘Comical’

The Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, possibly the most controversial sports franchise owner in the world, is embroiled in a contract standoff with Micah Parsons and is using JAY-Z and Roc Nation as an example of why he does not like speaking to agents, preferring, instead, to negotiate with his players directly. That response allowed Roc Nation and its client, Dez Bryant, to clap back at Jones for using them as a scapegoat.

In a recent interview, Jones was asked about the status of a contract with Parsons, who has stated that the team has stopped speaking to his agent, David Mulugheta, and Athletes First. The team’s owner blamed the billionaire businessman for the issues that arose during Bryant’s contract negotiation, which was handled by Roc Nation Sports in 2015.

“Because when we have a problem with the player, the agent is nowhere to be found. Jay-Z said that Dez would make all meetings. Jay-Z and I negotiated the contract, spent hours.” Jones then claimed that JAY stopped taking his calls.

Reporter Nick Harris posted the response given by Jones about the stalled negotiations with the Cowboys.

Jerry Jones' answer on why he doesn't want to deal with the agent of Micah Parsons in this negotiation involves street corners, Jay-Z and Dez Bryant:



“Because when we have a problem with the player, the agent is nowhere to be found. Jay-Z said that Dez would make all meetings.… — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) August 2, 2025

Bryant, who was a member of the team from 2010 to 2017, took to social media in response to Jones’ comments.

JERRY JONES I DONT THINK ITS SMART TO MENTION MY NAME



I KEPT QUIET ABOUT A LOT OF UNFAIR SHIT..



ON SOME G SHIT…



WE CAN HAVE STORY TIME IF THATS WHAT WE ARE DOING — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 2, 2025

Then, Roc Nation Sports added to it by releasing a statement and calling Jones’ response “comical.”

“In 2015, at the 21 Club, on a napkin, Jerry Jones, Juan Perez, Shawn ‘JAY-Z’ Carter and Stephen Jones negotiated a five-year, $70 million deal, which included a $45 million guarantee and a $20 million signing bonus for Dez Bryant. At the time, it was the second-largest contract for a wide receiver in NFL history. The claim that Mr. Carter or Roc Nation representatives did not return a call from Jerry Jones is not only a false statement, but it’s also a comical one.”

Due to Jones’ stalling tactics, Parsons, the four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro player, has requested a trade from the team.

