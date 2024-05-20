Former Bad Boy Artist Shyne Denounces ‘Repugnant Behavior’ Of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Two days after a video of Sean “Diddy” Combs showed him beating former Bad Boy artist and girlfriend, Cassie was revealed May 17, former rapper Shyne Barrow publicly denounced the “repugnant behavior” of his former co-defendant.

The rapper formerly known as Shyne was with Diddy at Club New York in New York City when both men were accused of firing weapons in the venue, striking three partygoers in 1999. Although Diddy was acquitted, Barrow was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

After he was released from prison in 2009, he was deported to his native country Belize, where he entered politics.

The Belize Opposition Leader took to his Instagram account to make a statement about the released video.

“I vehemently denounce the repugnant behavior of Sean Diddy Combs captured on the video in which he is seen physically assaulting Mrs Cassie Ventura-Fine.

“There is no place for Violence against Women anywhere on the planet. As a father of a precious daughter, a global citizen and the next Prime Minister of Belize I want absolutely nothing to do with people who engage in this pattern of diabolical behavior.

“My prayers are with Cassie and all the other victims who have come forward with horrendous allegations against Mr Combs.

“Hon. Dr. Shyne Barrow

Opposition Leader

BELIZE”

Diddy has since apologized for his actions in the video. “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” Combs said on Instagram. “I was f*cked up—I hit rock bottom—but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable.”

According to AllHipHop, Shyne felt vindicated after one of the Club New York shooting victims, Natania Reid, said Diddy shot her and not Shyne, who testified in court that he fired his gun in the air.

“I’ve been saying this all along,” Shyne said in an interview with Channel 5 Belize. “Everyone knew all along that I was the fall guy. I maintained my innocence all this time. I said I was defending myself. I didn’t get into who did what.”

