Diddy's Ex Gina Huynh, 'Victim 3' In Sex Trafficking Case, Pens Letter Asking For His Release On Bail







Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex, Virginia “Gina” Huynh, has penned a letter to the judge asking for Combs’ release on bail after initially being named as “Victim 3” in his high-profile sex trafficking and racketeering case.

Huynh, who was initially expected to testify against Combs before withdrawing from the case, wrote a letter recently submitted to the judge by Combs’ defense team in support of his release on bail ahead of his Oct. 3 sentencing, CNN reports. In the letter, Huynh described Combs as a devoted family man “who has not been violent in many years” and poses no threat to the community.

In the letter, Huynh reflected on the years she has known Combs, both professionally and personally, admitting their relationship “was not always perfect,” but emphasizing that “he was willing to acknowledge his mistakes and make better decisions in the future.”

“By the time our relationship ended, he embodied an energy of love, patience and gentleness that was markedly different from his past behavior. To my knowledge, he has not been violent for many years, and he has been committed to being a father first,” the letter stated. “I am writing because I do not view Mr. Combs as a danger to me or to the community.”

Huynh’s letter was included as an exhibit in the defense’s recent filing responding to the prosecution’s opposition to Combs’ bail request ahead of his Oct. 3 sentencing. This marked the first time she was identified by her real name rather than “Victim 3,” the name used during the prosecution’s case.

Although initially set to testify against Combs, prosecutors informed the judge before the trial that they had lost contact with Huynh and her attorney, warning, “She may not show up.” During the trial, Combs’ former assistant, George Kaplan, testified that he once saw Combs throwing apples at Huynh at his Miami home. Cassie Ventura, the case’s key witness and another former girlfriend, testified that Combs was unfaithful to her by dating Huynh throughout their 11-year relationship.

Last month, a jury convicted Combs on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution but acquitted him of more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. He still faces upwards of 10 years for each count.

Ahead of his sentencing, Combs’ defense has requested his release on bail, with a $50 million bond, arguing that he poses no danger to the community and is not a flight risk. Last week, they filed a motion seeking either a full acquittal or a new trial, claiming his Mann Act conviction was unconstitutional and that he was unfairly prosecuted.

