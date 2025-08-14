Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Diddy Is Open To Counseling Domestic Abusers To Avoid Lengthy Jail Sentence 'And sometimes, people like him can be the best spokesperson to try to help,' his attorney, Alexandra Shapiro, says.







Sean “Diddy” Combs is working hard to win over the judge ahead of his October sentencing. His latest plea: serving as an anti-domestic violence counselor.

Diddy’s defense lawyer, Alexandra Shapiro, revealed the disgraced hip-hop mogul’s redemption plan, which includes aspirations to become an anti-domestic violence advocate who counsels other domestic abusers.

“That’s something that he actively wants to pursue in the future,” Shapiro told Business Insider.

The Bad Boy founder is willing “to help in whatever ways he can to kind of encourage other people not to do this and really to help in positive ways in the future,” Shaprio added.

“The idea is that he would work with programs and be able to go in and talk to people, talk to youth, talk to others about the issue in a proactive way and be an advocate for this,” Shapiro said. “And sometimes, people like him can be the best spokesperson to try to help.”

Diddy’s attorneys plan to include his proposal to become an anti-domestic violence advocate in his sentencing filings, where he will seek a sentence of time served, Shapiro said. This will take the time he’s already spent in jail awaiting trial into account and fulfill his entire sentence.

The embattled music producer has been in New York City’s notorious Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest last September. While he was found not guilty of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, his recent conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution could send him to prison for 20 years.

But Shapiro is confident the Manhattan judge overseeing the criminal case will “consider these arguments that we’re going to make about Sean’s future, his redemption,” she said. Despite a troubling video showing him violently assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in a hotel, Shapiro believes Diddy’s status as a public figure and the potential positive influence he can have on society may factor into the judge’s decision.

While Diddy “has had struggles in the past with the domestic violence problem,” he’s accomplished a “tremendous amount,” Shapiro said.

“He’s a self-made person who’s done so much. And we’re hopeful that the judge will look at the whole person and consider the impact he could have in the future, the positive impact, and give him the benefit of the doubt.”

RELATED CONTENT: Diddy Makes Another Attempt To Get Out Of Prison