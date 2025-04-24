Sketch Artist Captures Image Of Diddy Appearing Thinner With Gray Hair

Sean “Diddy” Combs made an appearance in a New York City courtroom April 18, and although picture-taking was not allowed, a sketch artist captured his likeness for the world to see.

The sketch, created by Jane Rosenberg, has been circulating on social media and has left viewers shocked. At first glance, it doesn’t resemble Diddy at all, as the gray hair being shown has never been seen before. His face looks thinner and more pronounced than what we are used to seeing. He was drawn next to his attorney, Marc Agnifilo.

Diddy and lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, this week 🎨 by Jane Rosenberg pic.twitter.com/E3Ou9Igdfp — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) April 18, 2025

The former Bad Boy Records executive was in court attempting to delay the start of his upcoming trial, scheduled to begin May 5, when jury selection is set to commence. The motion to postpone was denied by Judge Arun Subramanian, who stated that there was no reason to give Diddy’s attorneys two additional months to prepare their defense. “It is unclear why there isn’t sufficient time to prepare.”

Also, the judge ruled that alleged victims of Diddy will be allowed to testify without revealing their identities during the trial, with one exception. Former artist and girlfriend, Cassie, who is expected to testify, will do so without restriction.

There was a bit of good news for Diddy, though. Judge Subramanian ruled that evidence regarding prior sexual assault allegations against the entertainment mogul that were not formally included in the charges against him would not be allowed to be mentioned at trial.

Diddy proclaims his innocence and has pleaded not guilty to five charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy. He has been held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center since he was taken into custody following his arrest in September. The 55-year-old disgraced mogul has been named in numerous lawsuits after he settled an explosive lawsuit with Cassie after she accused him of various acts of violence and sexual abuse, less than 24 hours after she filed it.

