Incarcerated Supporters Gave Diddy A Standing Ovation For ‘Beating’ The Government After Partial Trial Victory

The attorney for embattled music executive Sean “Diddy” Combs stated that after his client received a split decision, avoiding a potential life sentence, incarcerated folks at the jail where he is being detained gave Diddy a standing ovation for beating the odds of securing what some consider a victory against the federal government.

According to the Associated Press, Marc Agnifilo, lead attorney for the defense team for Diddy during his federal RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) trial, made the admission during an interview discussing his client’s partial victory. He stated that the inmates, presumably mostly Black, acknowledged the accomplishment of “beating” the government as the acquittal from RICO charges was the best thing that could have happened for incarcerated Black men.

“They all said: ‘We never get to see anyone who beats the government,’” attorney Marc Agnifilo stated to the media outlet.

As much as people are claiming that Diddy won, he still faces jail time of up to 20 years when he is sentenced for the guilty verdict of a Mann Act violation (two counts of transportation for purposes of prostitution). He was acquitted July 2 of federal charges of sex trafficking and operating a criminal enterprise. The not-guilty verdicts saved the former Bad Boy Records CEO from serving a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years to life.

Diddy’s attorneys requested that he be immediately released until his sentencing; however, Judge Arun Subramanian denied the request, stating that the entertainment mogul will remain imprisoned until he is sentenced later this year.

The 55-year-old entertainment mogul and fashionista has been imprisoned since being arrested and charged in September. After charges were brought against Diddy, he pleaded not guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Since the accusations were made, he has steadfastly denied being guilty of any of the charges against him.

